Ravens and M&T Bank Name Finalists for Teachers Program

May 11, 2022 at 10:14 AM
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank have announced the finalists and grand prize winner for their ninth-annual Touchdown for Teachers program, which recognizes local teachers for their leadership, dedication and commitment to education, and for outstanding service to their community.

The 2022 Touchdown for Teachers finalists are:

Shayla Proctor – Deep Run Elementary School (grand prize winner)

Carolyn Plitt – Arundel High School

Amy McDade – Joann Leleck Elementary School

The grand prize was awarded to Shayla Proctor, a second grade special education-academic life skills teacher from Deep Run Elementary School. A native of Prince George's County, Proctor has spent her entire 22-year teaching career at Deep Run Elementary.

Proctor works diligently with her students and their families to develop individual lesson plans around each child's interests to further enhance their learning experience. She is known for her "PALS Squad" (Proctor's Academic Life Skills) where she plans build-your-own-pizza outings and treasure hunts at nearby parks. Proctor is known for her selfless mentality, positive nature and trusting personality. In January of 2021, Proctor was diagnosed with Stage 3 Nasopharyngeal cancer, but is currently in remission.

"Before I met Shayla, I felt like no one else was on our 'team,'" a parent of one of Proctor's students stated. "She makes all of her kids and their parents feel like they are cared for and that she is in their corner at school and in life."

Proctor will receive $4,000 in grant funds, payable to her school, a school visit by a Ravens player, Poe and Cheerleaders, a Ravens jersey and a virtual tech talk focused on sports and computer science, provided by M&T personnel. The finalists will each receive a personalized Ravens jersey and $1,000 in grant funds, payable to their schools. All grant funds will be jointly provided by M&T Bank and the Ravens.

"Touchdown for Teachers recognizes exceptional teachers who do the vitally important work of educating our children with little fanfare," said Augie Chiasera, M&T Bank's regional president for Greater Baltimore. "My dad was a teacher, so I know firsthand how teachers motivate and inspire students every day. We are proud to recognize their contributions."

