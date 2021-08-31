Press Release: Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation Donation

Aug 31, 2021 at 06:23 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE RAVENS AND THE STEPHEN & RENEE BISCIOTTI FOUNDATION DONATION

$1 Million Donation to Support Hurricane Ida Recovery Efforts in New Orleans

The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation are donating $1 million to support Hurricane Ida relief funds in New Orleans and the surrounding Louisiana areas.

Their donation will assist The Greater New Orleans Foundation, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the American Red Cross.

The Ravens have a special connection with New Orleans, which is filled with wonderful people who are now in great need. The community treated our organization with first-class hospitality throughout the week of Super Bowl XLVII. We have great affection for the city and its people, so it was especially important for us to aid their recovery efforts.

