Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Announce Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown Week 2

RAVENS HIGH SCHOOL COACH OF THE WEEK

Donald Davis, varsity head football coach of the Calvert Hall College Cardinals (Towson, Md.) has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 22nd year of existence, Davis is the second recipient of the award in 2018.

Last Saturday, Calvert Hall (3-0) hosted the three-time defending Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association 4A state champion, Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. Pumas, in a non-conference matchup. After suffering a narrow loss to the Prince George's County school last year (15-13), the Cardinals snapped the Pumas' 43-game winning streak with a 19-14 victory last weekend.

Trailing 14-13 with under three minutes to play in the game, Calvert Hall senior RB Sean Tucker rushed into the end zone from two yards out to put the Cardinals on top. The ensuing possession saw Wise drive down field to the Cardinals' 5-yard line, but a goal line stand by Calvert Hall ended the nation's second-longest winning streak.

"To win 43-consecutive games is outstanding, so tremendous amounts of credit go to Coach Parrish and his Wise program, but I am really proud of our kids to be able to play against a fine program like that," Davis stated. "We started a little faster, finished a little stronger, and responded to adversity a little better than we did when we played them last year. To find a way to win against a team like Wise says a lot about our boys' character and our coaching staff."

Calvert Hall travels to Riverdale Baptist this Friday (9/14) at 7 p.m. with hopes of extending their perfect record this season. The Cardinals defeated the Crusaders last year, 35-3.

Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. All 10 Coach of the Week winners receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and an award from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. In addition, each coach will attend the Ravens-Buccaneers game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 16 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

These initiatives are just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.