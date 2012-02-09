Press Release - Baltimore Ravens Cheerleader Kids Summer Camp

Feb 09, 2012 at 06:25 AM

Again this summer, the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders are offering a week-long kids summer camp open to boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 14. This all-day camp runs during the week of August 6-10 at M&T Bank Stadium and costs between $250 and $350, depending on the package chosen for purchase.

Children will be taught routines and coached by members of the 2012 Ravens Cheerleaders and the Ravens Cheerleading Camp director, Tracy Farsay. All participants will also receive a free T-shirt, pom-poms and a ribbon for participation. Additionally, the first 100 participants who opt into the $350 package will cheer on the sidelines at a Ravens' preseason home game and receive a DVD of their performance.

More information and registrations forms can be found at: www.BaltimoreRavens.com/LilRavens

**

WHO: **

Children ages 6-14**

WHAT: **

Lil Ravens Cheerleading Summer Camp

WHEN:

Aug. 6-10
9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (aftercare 3:30-5:00 p.m.)**

WHERE: **

M&T Bank Stadium
1101 Russell Street
Baltimore, MD 21230**

HOW: **

To register, go to www.BaltimoreRavens.com/LilRavens

