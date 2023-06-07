Press Release: Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Name Touchdown for Teachers Winner

The Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank have announced the finalists and grand prize winner for their 10th-annual Touchdown for Teachers program, which recognizes local teachers for their leadership, dedication and commitment to education and for outstanding service to their community.

*The 2023 Touchdown for Teachers finalists are: *

Keisha Nandalal – Fountain Green Elementary School (grand prize winner)

Akia Jones– Woodlawn Middle School

Timothy Taylor– The Maryland School for the Blind

The grand prize was awarded to Keisha Nandalal, a 29-year veteran teacher from Fountain Green Elementary School who currently teaches first grade math, science, reading, writing, phonics and social studies.

In the classroom, Nandalal is known for her inclusive curriculum where she invites families to come in and share about their diverse backgrounds and religions with the class. She embraces parent volunteers and prioritizes a welcoming environment for all students by focusing lesson plans around Black History Month, Famous Women, Hanukkah, the Lunar New Year and more. Outside of the classroom, Nandalal is an active volunteer for various organizations including Lasos, American Red Cross and We Cancerve.

"Keisha Nandalal is an amazing teacher who goes above and beyond at Fountain Green," acting assistant principal Mary Ward stated. "She has had a tremendous impact on her students for 29 years. She is also very active in her community and always encourages others to do the same. Keisha spreads kindness everywhere she goes, and the staff, students and families adore her."

Nandalal will receive $5,000 in grant funds, payable to her school, a school visit by Baltimore Ravens S*Kyle Hamilton*, Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe and a customized Ravens jersey. The finalists will each receive a personalized Ravens jersey and $1,000 in grant funds, payable to their schools. All grant funds will be jointly provided by M&T Bank and the Ravens.