Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Renew Broadcast Partnership

Mar 19, 2024 at 01:06 PM
The Baltimore Ravens have extended their current Television and Radio agreements with Hearst Television's WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM/101.5 FM, and 98Rock (WIYY 97.9 and 97.9 HD 2), continuing a strong media partnership. The Television and Radio properties will remain the official broadcast partners for the Baltimore Ravens through the 2030 season.

WBAL-TV will continue televising preseason games, as well as their weekly season-long "Ravens Wrap-Up" program each Sunday following Sunday Night Football. In addition, each week WBAL-TV will also air in-season programing created by the team's broadcasting group, Ravens Productions. 98Rock and WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM/101.5 FM will continue to air both the pre-season and regular season games, as well as the post-season contests.

The new deal marks the fourth contract extension between the Ravens and the premiere broadcast organizations, following an initial agreement in 2006.

"We are thrilled to announce the continuation of our exclusive broadcast relationship with the Baltimore Ravens," said Dan Joerres, President and General Manager of all three stations. "Viewers and listeners continue to seek outstanding live content across all of our broadcast channels and digital platforms. Our storied partnership with one of the NFL's most esteemed franchises enables us to provide unparalleled coverage to the League's most devoted fan base."

This renewed partnership will continue to focus on an array of community-based initiatives between the Ravens and Hearst Television. "Ravens 365" segments air on both Television and Radio broadcasts throughout the year, providing not only football storylines and insight, but also highlighting the Ravens' charitable work, commitment to the Baltimore community and DE&I efforts.

"For nearly two decades, WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM and 101.5 FM, and 98Rock have been vitally important partners of our team," stated Ravens Senior Vice President & Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz. "As the media landscape has continued to evolve, they have done an outstanding job of keeping passionate Ravens fans engaged and informed. We are elated to extend this relationship with one of our longest standing partners."

In addition to WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM/101.5 FM and 98Rock, the Ravens' Radio broadcast is streamed to www.baltimoreravens.com and in the Ravens mobile app. This broadcast transmits to 32 regional affiliates in Maryland, Delaware, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C. 

This partnership extension also includes WBAL-TV's sister station, WGAL-TV, which services the Pennsylvania television markets of York, Lancaster and Harrisburg. WGAL-TV has been a partner of the Ravens since 2017.

