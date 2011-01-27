Press Release - Cameron QB Duties Increase

Jan 27, 2011 at 02:27 PM

Ravens head coach John Harbaughannounced today that offensive coordinator Cam Cameron will have a more hands-on approach with the team's quarterbacks.

"We've talked about this since the end of the season, and we believe this will help improve our offense," Harbaugh said. "Cam is noted for his development of quarterbacks, and that includes Joe Flaccoand Pro Bowl players like Drew Brees and Philip Rivers. Cam is excited about this change and is looking forward to it."

Coach Harbaugh also announced that offensive assistant Craig Ver Steeg, who has been both an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in his 26-year coaching career, will assist with the Ravens' quarterbacks. Jim Zorn, who tutored Baltimore's QBs in 2010, is leaving the team.

Coach Harbaugh thanked Zorn for his work with the 2010 Ravens: "We were able to get Jim here for a year after his head coaching job with the Redskins. He was able to help us get back to the playoffs, and we thank him for his contributions."

