Press Release: Dolphins-Ravens Gameday Information

Dec 29, 2023 at 03:32 PM
Baltimore Ravens

Below is a list of information for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins Week 17 game, presented by Ledo Pizza, at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff). The day marks Baltimore's game for Inspire Change, which is the NFL's social justice initiative aimed at reducing barriers to opportunity, particularly in communities of color, and showcasing how the NFL family is working together to create positive change.

Gate Giveaways

Upon stadium entry, the first 30,000 fans will receive a special Ravens scarf, courtesy of Ledo Pizza.

*RavensWalk Band Performance and Legend Q&A *

Prior to the game at 11:15 a.m., Ravens Legend and former running back Ray Rice will participate in a fan Q&A on the RavensWalk Bud Light Stage. Additionally, the popular band Firekite will perform for fans beginning at 10 a.m.

Player Introductions

Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats no later than 12:40 p.m. to enjoy all pre-game festivities, which include the Ravens' starting offense being introduced out of the tunnel.

National Anthem & Flyover

Musicians from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform the national anthem. There will also be a flyover by two CH-53E Super Stallion Helicopters from the Marine Corps Heavy Helicopter Squadron 302.

Ravens Legend of the Game

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Ray Rice is Sunday's Legend of the Game. Rice's 9,214 career yards from scrimmage rank No. 1 in Ravens history, while his 6,180 career rushing yards stand second. A 2008 second-round draft pick by Baltimore, Rice played six seasons for the Ravens and produced 43 total touchdowns, which are the second most in franchise history. He helped lead Baltimore to five-straight playoff appearances from 2008-12, including a victory in Super Bowl XLVII.

Honorary Captain

Damion Cooper, who is the Ravens' 2023 Inspire Change award winner, is Sunday's Honorary Captain. Cooper uses his startling life story of being shot an inch above the heart at point blank range to teach lessons of forgiveness, self-control, discipline and redemption. While mentoring a young man in prison during Cooper's years in Seminary, he discovered that his mentee was the assailant who shot him years earlier. This inspired Cooper to create Project Pneuma, a holistic program designed to help young African American males address the social emotional effects of adverse childhood experiences through yoga, mindfulness, breathing techniques and martial arts.

Project Pneuma also partners with the Baltimore City Police Department so that young men and new officers can build trust, respect and cultural competencies. Cooper currently holds the position of Vice Chair on the Core Team of the Community Policing Committee. This committee is directly tasked with revising the Baltimore Police Department's Training Curriculum and Community Policing Plan.

Cooper also holds degrees from Coppin State University (BS, Business Management & Marketing) and the United Baptist College & Seminary (Th.M., Theology). He is a 2018 graduate of The Leadership, a program of the Greater Baltimore Committee.

Halftime Performance

The popular American rock band and multi-platinum recording artists, All Time Low, which hails from Towson, Md., will perform from the Bud Light Touchdown Club during halftime.

Seats for Service

Earlier this year, the Baltimore community suffered a significant loss when Baltimore City firefighter Rodney Pitts III and Lt. Dillon Rinaldo passed away while fighting a fire in Northwest Baltimore. On Sunday, as this game's Seats for Service recipients, the Ravens will recognize FF Pitts' mother and children, as well as the other firefighters injured in that fire: FF Seth Robbins (Squad #54), Lt. Keith Brooks II (Squad #40) and FF Tavon Marshall (Engine Company #29).

