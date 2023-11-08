Special Events at Sunday's Ravens-Browns Game

Below is a list of information for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns game, presented by official gameday sponsor Leidos, at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff). The day marks the Ravens' 2023 Salute to Service game, which supports the NFL initiative designed to honor service members in all branches of the military.

RavensWalk Activities

At 11:15 a.m., Ravens Legend Le'Ron McClain will participate in a fan Q&A on the RavensWalk Bud Light Stage. Additionally, Full Spectrum, the United States Air Force rock band, will perform on RavensWalk as fans arrive.

Introductions

The Ravens' starting defense will be introduced. As part of the Salute to Service game recognition, each player will be accompanied out of the tunnel by a member of the U.S. military holding an American flag.

National Anthem & Flyover

Prior to the national anthem, the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team will skydive onto the field. There will also be a large American flag held by military veterans on the field while the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets perform the anthem. Additionally, there will be a flyover by three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade from the Maryland Army National Guard.

Honorary Captain

Steve Melnikoff, a 104-year-old World War II veteran who is believed to be last known D-Day survivor, is Sunday's Honorary Captain of the Game. Melnikoff served with the Maryland 29th Infantry Division that stormed the beaches of Normandy in WWII, and he later earned four Bronze Star Medals and two Purple Hearts.

Ravens Legend of the Game

Former Ravens fullback Le'Ron McClain is this Sunday's Legend of the Game and will be introduced to the crowd shortly before kickoff. A fourth-round draft choice by Baltimore, McClain played four seasons (2007-10) with the Ravens, earning two Pro Bowl selections (2008-09) and a first-team All-Pro nod (2009).

In-Game Recognitions

Four Purple Heart recipients will be honored during a second-quarter break. Included in this heroic group are Marine Sgt. Marcus Dandrea, Army MAJ Jason Hehl, Army National Guard SFC Brian Moore and Navy PO1 John Wall.

During halftime, the Ravens will recognize the Warrior Canine Connection, which is a pioneering organization that utilizes a mission-based trauma recovery (MBTR) model to help recovering warriors reconnect with life, their families, their communities and each other through the use and training of service dogs.

Lastly, during a third-quarter break, the Ravens will hold a stadium-wide moment to honor all active-duty and veteran military members.

Seats for Service

Members of America's Gold Star Families – an organization providing honor, hope and healing for grieving military families who have lost a loved one while serving – are Sunday's Seats for Service recipients.

Halftime Band Performance

Baltimore's Marching Ravens will perform a special Salute to Service-themed show during halftime.

NFL Salute to Service Nominee: Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders

The Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders will be honored as the organization's 2023 NFL Salute to Service nominee. Throughout the history of the Ravens' cheerleading program, the squad has continually demonstrated its appreciation for servicemen and servicewomen, most prominently by touring overseas. Over the 25-plus years that the program has been in operation, the cheerleaders have participated in 24 overseas tours to support U.S. troops serving abroad. (Approximately 12 members of the squad travel to interact with the troops on each tour.) The group is also highly active in the Baltimore community, supporting active and veteran military personnel close to home. This is a philanthropic priority for the squad, as there are numerous active-duty military members who comprise the Ravens' cheerleading community.