Press Release: GEHA and the Baltimore Ravens Launch Purple Ticket to Health

On Sunday, September 18th, in conjunction with the team's first home game of the 2022 season, Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (GEHA), Novo Nordisk and the Baltimore Ravens launched the Purple Ticket to Health (PTTH) program. The PTTH program was created to encourage members of the Ravens Flock to take steps toward implementing a healthier lifestyle. By completing an online health questionnaire, provided by MedStar Health, Ravens fans can learn about preventative health practices while simultaneously being entered to win exclusive prizes and experiences from the Ravens. Prizing will include VIP gameday hospitality experiences, passes to exclusive Ravens events and autographed memorabilia.

"Medical conditions like obesity and diabetes have major impacts on families and individuals, including poor quality of life, financial burden, and shortened lifespans," Art Nizza, GEHA president and chief executive officer stated. "Programs like Purple Ticket to Health help raise awareness and provide education to help people understand and manage their conditions. By partnering with the Baltimore Ravens and Novo Nordisk, we will also offer diabetes and obesity screenings to improve the overall health of the community."

Throughout the season, fans can visit the Purple Ticket to Health tent on RavensWalk at select Ravens home games, and at non-gameday events, such as A Purple Evening on October 17th. In addition, the partnership will feature program awareness through in-stadium signage, presence on Ravens' digital channels and media support throughout the season

"Having accessibility to health-related resources that promote education and awareness is essential to leading a healthy lifestyle," Ravens senior vice president & chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. "The Ravens champion healthy living, and through our partnership with GEHA and Novo Nordisk and the launch of the Purple Ticket to Health program, we'll continue amplifying the importance of taking preventative health measures, as well as making such resources easily available to Ravens fans."