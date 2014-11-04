Press Release: Live Feed from M&T Bank Stadium to Afghanistan

Maryland National Guard Live Feed from M&T Bank Stadium to Afghanistan

The Maryland National Guard's 1,100th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group (TASMG) will test a live feed from M&T Bank Stadium to Afghanistan this Friday (Nov. 7) between 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This is a test in preparation for the live feed that will take place on the RavensVision boards prior to Sunday's Salute to Service home game against the Tennessee Titans.

During Friday's test feed, family members have been invited to speak with their loved ones who are stationed in Bagram, Afghanistan. The members of TASMG – based out of Edgewood, Md. – are currently overseas serving in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

This marks the eighth-consecutive year the Ravens have hosted a live feed in conjunction with the Maryland National Guard.