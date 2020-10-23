Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Fan Capacity

Oct 23, 2020 at 09:53 AM
7Z4hRBt4_400x400
Tom Valente

Public Relations Manager

The Baltimore Ravens have received approval from Maryland Governor Hogan and Baltimore City Mayor Young to host fans for the Ravens November 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

The applicable orders allow for 10% capacity at M&T Bank Stadium and limit the number of fans in the lower bowl to 3,000, to 800 in the club level and 2,800 in the upper level. The orders also permit fans in the suite levels.  

The plan submitted by the Ravens to the Governor's Office and the Mayor's office in August had contemplated not opening the upper bowl for fans, and, in accordance with that original plan, the Ravens have decided not to open the upper bowl until further notice. 

"We are excited to welcome fans back to M&T Bank Stadium," Ravens president Dick Cass stated.

