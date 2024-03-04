Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Food Hospitality & Concessions Offerings

In connection with the extension of our lease for M&T Bank Stadium in January 2023, the Ravens began planning a major expansion of the Food & Beverage program to continue elevating the gameday experience for all Ravens fans.

Last fall, the Ravens launched a request for proposal (RFP) to secure necessary capital investment and identify a Food & Beverage and Hospitality partner for the lease extension.

We invited several concessionaires to participate in a months-long RFP process, including our current partner, Aramark. After thoughtfully considering all proposals, we have selected a new Food & Beverage and Hospitality partner.

Below is a statement from a Ravens team spokesperson: