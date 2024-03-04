 Skip to main content
Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Food Hospitality & Concessions Offerings

Mar 04, 2024
Baltimore Ravens

In connection with the extension of our lease for M&T Bank Stadium in January 2023, the Ravens began planning a major expansion of the Food & Beverage program to continue elevating the gameday experience for all Ravens fans. 

Last fall, the Ravens launched a request for proposal (RFP) to secure necessary capital investment and identify a Food & Beverage and Hospitality partner for the lease extension. 

We invited several concessionaires to participate in a months-long RFP process, including our current partner, Aramark. After thoughtfully considering all proposals, we have selected a new Food & Beverage and Hospitality partner.

Below is a statement from a Ravens team spokesperson: 

"We are grateful for our partnership and thank Aramark, particularly its staff, which served Ravens fans for many seasons. We look forward to sharing the exciting upgrades to our food and hospitality program in the near future."

