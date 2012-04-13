Press Release - Marquette Honors Byrne With Lifetime Achievement Award

Apr 13, 2012 at 08:18 AM

Kevin M. Byrne will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquette University's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Marquette University Alumni Association in a ceremony Friday, April 27. Byrne earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 1971.

Byrne, who became the youngest director of public relations in the NFL when he joined the then-St. Louis Cardinals in 1977, had the privilege of returning to Marquette to work as the sports information director during the legendary years of Al McGuire. Byrne explains that working with Marquette during the Warriors' 1977 NCAA basketball national championship team, "…taught me how to think outside the box and enjoy."

Byrne went on to work for the Trans World Airlines as the director of public affairs before jumping back into football with the Cleveland Browns.

For the past 32 years, Byrne has worked as an integral part of the Baltimore Ravens' PR staff overseeing the Ravens' public and community relations departments. His staff was honored with the Pete Rozelle Award by the Pro Football Writers of America, a national award given to the NFL PR team that consistently strives for excellence in its service for and relationships with the media. Byrne has spoken to numerous national groups including NFL head coaches and has provided media relations assistance at 25 Super Bowls and two Pro Bowls at the NFL's request.

During his collegiate years at Marquette, Byrne was a member of Alpha Sigma Nu, the National Jesuit Honor Society and a four-year member of the wrestling team, which he believes "…helped my discipline, toughness and the values of being a good teammate."

Byrne credits his Marquette experience both as a student and administrator for being, "…the foundation for whatever I've achieved with my work."

The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics Alumni Awards ceremony is part of Marquette University's Alumni Awards weekend, April 26-28, during which each college recognizes the contributions of its alumni and presents awards to those demonstrating exceptional achievement. For more information, visit www.marquette.edu/awards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

