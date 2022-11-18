Press Release: Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop Returns Nov. 22-26 

Nov 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Baltimore Ravens will once again open their Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop at M&T Bank Stadium for holiday shoppers. The Pop-Up Shop will be located at an expanded Ravens Team Store inside the stadium.

Fans should enter via Gate A (at Hamburg Street). Parking is free and available in Lot B.

The store will operate within the Ravens Team Store location at section 153, as well as the Gate A concourse, and will be open from Tuesday, Nov. 22 – Saturday, Nov. 26 (with the exception of Thanksgiving Day). Store hours will run from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The store features Ravens merchandise not found anywhere else in the Baltimore area and will include the largest selection of men's, women's and youth items. Customers will have the opportunity to shop for all Ravens fans in their lives with products ranging from outerwear, headwear and t-shirts to novelties, jerseys and more.

Visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/PopUpShop for details and updated hours of operation.

Event: Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop

When: Nov. 22 – 26 (except Thanksgiving Day) from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Ravens Team Store at M&T Bank Stadium – enter Gate A

Parking: Lot B (parking is free)

Details: Largest selection of Ravens men's, women's and youth merchandise in the area

Related Content

news

Press Release: Ravens and Leidos Host Prescription Drug Take Back

news

Baltimore Ravens Choose SeatGeek to Power Next Gen Ticketing Technology

Once upon a midnight dreary, SeatGeek and the Ravens made their fans jubilant and cheery

news

Press Release: Ravens in Our Community

news

Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

news

Press Release: Ravens Trade for LB Roquan Smith

news

Press Release: Ravens Rise High School Football Showdown

news

Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens #FeedTheFlock

news

Baltimore Ravens and Rod Woodson Partner with Autumn Lake Healthcare

news

Press Release: Ravens-Browns Gameday Information

2012 Super Bowl XLVII Championship Team Reunion Highlights Pre-Game & Halftime Ceremonies

news

Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising