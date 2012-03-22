Press Release - Press Release - Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash 2012 Presented By Miller Lite

This summer will mark the inaugural Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash, presented by Miller Lite, from May 31-June 3 in Ocean City, Md. Fans are welcomed to join Ravens players, Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Poe, talent from 98Rock and Miller Lite as they turn Ocean City into Ravenstown for the weekend.

Organized activities will include – but are not limited to – a family fun night at the Jolly Roger Amusement Park, the first edition of the Ocean City Purple Friday Caravan, live broadcasts with 98Rock, bar crawls, the Annual Ravens Roosts parade, a bonfire at the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel and a 7-on-7 high school football tournament, presented by Under Armour.

"We are excited to partner with Ocean City in this unique fashion," said Gabrielle Dow, vice president of marketing for the Ravens. "This is an opportunity to interact with fans we typically don't see and in a manner in which we have not done in the past."