Press Release - Press Release - Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash 2012 Presented By Miller Lite

Mar 22, 2012 at 08:00 AM

This summer will mark the inaugural Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash, presented by Miller Lite, from May 31-June 3 in Ocean City, Md. Fans are welcomed to join Ravens players, Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Poe, talent from 98Rock and Miller Lite as they turn Ocean City into Ravenstown for the weekend.

Organized activities will include – but are not limited to – a family fun night at the Jolly Roger Amusement Park, the first edition of the Ocean City Purple Friday Caravan, live broadcasts with 98Rock, bar crawls, the Annual Ravens Roosts parade, a bonfire at the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel and a 7-on-7 high school football tournament, presented by Under Armour.

"We are excited to partner with Ocean City in this unique fashion," said Gabrielle Dow, vice president of marketing for the Ravens. "This is an opportunity to interact with fans we typically don't see and in a manner in which we have not done in the past."

Packages to join the Beach Bash weekend are available through multiple hotels and carry VIP benefits. Fans are encouraged to reserve their rooms quickly, as the short drive and reasonably priced rooms are likely to create an event sellout.

WHO:

 

The Ravens, 98Rock and Miller Lite

WHAT:

 

The Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash, presented by Miller Lite

WHEN:

 

May 31-June 3

WHERE:

 

Ocean City, MD

HOW:

 

Book your weekend by going to **www.baltimoreravens.com/BeachBash** or **www.Ococean.com/ravens**

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Press Release: 2023 Ravens Coach of the Week & High School Football Showdown

news

Press Release: Ravens-Texans Gameday Information

news

Press Release: 23rd Annual Honor Row Recipients

news

Press Release: Ravens Launch 'Don't Blink' Campaign

– This Season, There's Always More to See –
news

Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

news

Press Release: Ravens to Induct Terrell Suggs Into Ring of Honor

Special Ceremony to Occur at Halftime of Oct. 22 Game vs. Lions
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens & Under Armour Unveil Custom Uniforms for Inaugural Season of Girls' Flag Football with Frederick County Public Schools

news

Press Release: The All-American Rejects to Headline Ravens Countdown to Kickoff Party at Power Plant Live!

Sept. 7 Concert & Watch Party Highlight Kickoff Week Events
news

Press Release: Ravens to Host 'Kids' Night' for First Preseason Game

Ravens to Host 'Kids' Night' for First Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 23rd Annual Honor Rows Program

news

Press Release: 2023 Ravens Foundation Play 60 Grant 

Ravens Provide $100,000 in Play 60 Grants
news

2023 Ravens Training Camp Practices

Fans Can Claim Free Passes Via Online Registration Beginning Tomorrow at 11 a.m.

– Camp to Feature 18 Open Practices in Owings Mills & One at M&T Bank Stadium –
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising