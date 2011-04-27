Press Release - 'Purple & Black' Draft Weekend

With the 2011 NFL Draft occurring over the next three days, the Baltimore Ravens and 98Rock have made plans to celebrate all weekend long.

Presented by Miller Lite, the first of two Purple & Black Draft Parties will take place on Thursday night while fans prepare for what could be the team's first draft pick. 98Rock's Stash will broadcast live from 4 p.m.-midnight at Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Dundalk to deliver the opening round's coverage. Ravens Cheerleaders and team mascot Poe will also be in attendance, giving away free gifts to celebrate the draft weekend.

Then on Friday, Stash will once again broadcast live from 4 p.m.-midnight at JD's Smokehouse in Canton, continuing to produce Ravens coverage of the draft's second and third rounds. Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe will again be on location to provide prize giveaways for fans in attendance.

Additionally, this Friday will mark the first official Purple Friday of the 2011 campaign. So while awaiting the upcoming season, fans are encouraged to dust off their Ravens gear, enjoy the draft weekend and "Get Your Purple On!" to celebrate the newest Ravens.

What: Purple & Black Draft Parties

Who: The Ravens and 98 Rock

Where: Thursday (4/28): Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21224

Friday (4/29): JD's Smokehouse

3000 O'Donnell Street

Baltimore, MD 21224