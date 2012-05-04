Press Release - Ravens 2012 Summer Announcements





Training Camp Practices

The Baltimore Ravens' 2012 training camp, connected by Verizon, will feature individual practices to be held at M&T Bank Stadium, the U.S. Naval Academy and Stevenson University. All sessions are free and open to the public.

Additionally, by entering a lottery on www.baltimoreravens.com, fans in limited numbers will have an opportunity to attend training camp at the team's Owings Mills facility. The Ravens can safely host 200 people on the fields of their practice complex, and fans who are randomly chosen through the drawing will be invited to view approximately 14 of the team's training camp sessions.

Further details regarding the lottery, its entry process and the Owings Mills practices will be announced on the team's website in mid-June.

"It's important for us to connect with as many of our fans as we can during training camp," Ravens president Dick Cass said. "We know we can't duplicate the fan experiences we had at McDaniel College, but these opportunities will give many people an opportunity to get up close and personal outside of our home games."

M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled to host a training camp practice on Saturday, Aug. 4. The Ravens are then slated to practice at the U.S. Naval Academy's Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 12. The team will round out its off-site training camp sessions at Stevenson University's Mustang Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 19.

Venues will feature interactive fan events, including player autograph signings for children, fun-filled activities designed specifically for youth and cheerleader/mascot meet-and-greets. Times and specifics for each practice will be announced this summer.

Ravens 2012 Off-Site Training Camp Practices: Date Venue Location Saturday, Aug. 4 M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD Sunday, Aug. 12 Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, MD Sunday, Aug. 19 Stevenson University Mustang Stadium* Owings Mills, MD

(All practices are free for fans; times to be announced this summer; dates subject to change)

*Ticketed event; details to be announced later

Summer Football Clinics

Head coach John Harbaugh and members of his coaching staff will host the Ravens Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour, for Carroll County youth and high school players at McDaniel College on Saturday, June 16. Approximately 450 participants are expected to attend the camp that will feature on-field drills, seminars and competitions for youth ranging from 6-18.

"Our staff is looking forward to the clinic," Harbaugh stated. "We'll teach some football, stress some life lessons and have fun."

McDaniel College's Kenneth R. Gill Stadium

The Ravens have donated $100,000 to help complete the construction of McDaniel College's new on-campus stadium. Named Kenneth R. Gill Stadium, the facility will be used by the Green Terror's football, field hockey, lacrosse and track and field teams.

"Through the years, McDaniel College has been a terrific partner with us," Cass said. "We're happy we can help them with this important project."