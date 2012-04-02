Press Release - Ravens ACT Foundation Accepting Applications For Plan In Motion

The Baltimore Ravens All Community Team Foundation (RACTF) is committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in the Baltimore area, as well as other parts of the state of Maryland. For the sixth consecutive year, the RACTF is continuing the Ravens Plan in Motion project, which provides grants of up to $5,000 to qualifying nonprofit organizations that create and/or continue programs or projects promoting physical fitness and nutrition education.

The grant program continues the RACTF's commitment to increasing physical activity among area youth and seeks to encourage healthy youth activities. The RACTF will consider funding requests that meet the following criteria:

Organizations that submit requests must be a 501(c)(3) organization.

Programs or projects must be directed at youth (5-18) and must promote physical fitness and/or nutrition education.

Nonprofits must illustrate a programming component with measurable goals in order to be considered. Through the Ravens Plan in Motion project, the RACTF will not consider funding for the construction of buildings/fields/etc.

Programs or projects must take place in Maryland.

The following are examples of grants made through the Ravens Plan in Motion project from 2007-2011:

Athletes Serving Athletes, which provides opportunities for young athletes with disabilities and at-risk youth to pursue an active lifestyle by experiencing athletic competition; Baltimore SquashWise, an after-school sports and education program that promotes health and education through the teaching of Squash and nutrition lessons; Bridges Program at St. Paul's School, a program that supports physical fitness initiatives for its Summer Institute; Coppin Aquatic Center, which aims to boost water safety and sports participation among underprivileged elementary and middle school students; Funding the Patterson Area Elementary Soccer League for three Baltimore schools, which includes instruction and competition; Sisters Academy of Baltimore, supporting student programs in weekly physical education classes as well as a summer sports camp. Creative ideas, including enhancements to existing programs, are encouraged.

Through the Ravens Plan in Motion grants, nearly $450,000 has been disbursed to area nonprofits over the last five years, funding 104 programs and impacting more than 8,000 Baltimore-area youth.