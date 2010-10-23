Press Release: Ravens Activate S Reed, LB Ayanbadejo

The Baltimore Ravens have activated LB Brendon Ayanbadejo and S Ed Reed from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list to their 53-man roster.
To allow room for the roster moves, T Jared Gaither (back) was placed on Injured Reserve, and OLB Edgar Jones was waived from the team.
Reed, a six-time Pro Bowler and 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is the Ravens' all-time interceptions leader (46). He began the season on the PUP list while recovering from a hip injury.
The three-time special teams Pro Bowler Ayanbadejo was originally placed on the PUP list this year after recovering from a leg injury sustained in Week 4 of the 2009 season.