Press Release: Ravens Activate S Reed, LB Ayanbadejo

Oct 23, 2010 at 08:55 AM

The Baltimore Ravens have activated LB Brendon Ayanbadejo and S Ed Reed from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list to their 53-man roster.

To allow room for the roster moves, T Jared Gaither (back) was placed on Injured Reserve, and OLB Edgar Jones was waived from the team.

Reed, a six-time Pro Bowler and 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is the Ravens' all-time interceptions leader (46). He began the season on the PUP list while recovering from a hip injury.

The three-time special teams Pro Bowler Ayanbadejo was originally placed on the PUP list this year after recovering from a leg injury sustained in Week 4 of the 2009 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Fellowship for Diversity in Football

news

Press Release: Ravens Playground Build & School/Recreation Center Enhancements

$200K Signature Project of the Ravens Foundation Provides New Playground and Upgrades at Morrell Park Elementary/Middle School & Recreation Center in Baltimore City

news

Press Release: Ravens To Host Commanders For Joint Practices

news

Ravens to Host Girls Flag Football Clinics

Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Devin Duvernay, and Ravens coaches will support and guide clinic participants.

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 2023 Schedule

Ravens Scheduled to Play Four Regular Season Primetime Games, Including One on Christmas Night; Baltimore Begins Season with Four of First Six Games Away from M&T Bank Stadium,Including Three at Divisional Opponents and One in London

news

Press Release: Ravens to Face Titans at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

2023 Week 6 Game to be Played on Oct. 15

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 2023 Rookies

news

Press Release: Ravens Agree to Terms with QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with QB Lamar Jackson, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season, executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta announced Thursday.

news

M&T Bank, Ravens Extend Partnership Through 2037 Season

M&T Bank and the Ravens have reached a 10-year extension agreement, including naming rights and continued focus on community engagement.

news

Press Release: Ravens to Host May 19 Family Movie Night at M&T Bank Stadium

Fans Can Bring Their Own "Super Dogs" to Watch DC League of Super-Pets on RavensVision Boards

news

Press Release: Ravens Agree to Terms with Odell Beckham Jr.

The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle on a one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr., executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Sunday.

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Host Eighth Annual L.I.F.T. Conference

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising