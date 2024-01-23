Press Release: Ravens AFC Championship Week Festivities & Fan Event Schedule

As players and coaches continue preparing for the first AFC Championship hosted by the Baltimore Ravens in franchise history (Sunday, Jan. 28, 3 p.m. ET), the organization will continue to provide opportunities for fans to celebrate the 2023 AFC North Champions' postseason run.

A schedule for this week's events is outlined below. Updates and complete details can be found at baltimoreravens.com/playoffs.

Car Stenciling, presented by Safeway (Cancelled)

Due to the Wednesday (Jan. 24)rain forecast, the previously announced car stenciling event at M&T Bank Stadium has been cancelled.

Official Playoff Pop-Up Shop

The official Ravens Playoff Pop-Up Shop returns on Thursday (Jan. 25), Friday (Jan. 26) and Saturday (Jan. 27) at M&T Bank Stadium from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. each day. Free parking is available in Lot B, as fans will be able to choose from the largest selection of Ravens gear in the city to prepare for AFC Championship weekend.

WBAL-TV 11 Morning Show Live from M&T Bank Stadium

WBAL 11 News Today will broadcast live from the Gate A Plaza at M&T Bank Stadium from 4:30 – 7 a.m. Anchors Jennifer Franciotti and Lacee Griffith, along with meteorologist Ava Marie, will be onsite. Fans are invited to join the broadcast, and one spirited fan in attendance will win a pair of tickets to Sunday's AFC Championship. Free parking will be available in Lot B.

Purple Friday Fuel-Up

The 98 Rock Justin, Scott and Spiegel Morning Show will broadcast live from Reckless Shepherd Brewing Co. (8895 McGaw Rd., Columbia, MD 21045) on Friday (Jan. 26) from 6 – 10 a.m. The Ravens' playoff Purple Friday Caravan will make a stop from 7:15 – 8:15 a.m. at the Fuel-Up, with Ravens Legends, Cheerleaders, Baltimore's Marching Ravens and giveaways for fans to enjoy.

Playoff Purple Friday Caravan

The Ravens will make public stops throughout Howard County on Friday (Jan. 26), beginning at Reckless Shepherd Brewing Co. (as noted above) and then moving on to Dunkin' (8600 Washington Blvd., Jessup MD, 20794) from 8:30 – 9 a.m., Safeway (#1459 4370 Montgomery Rd., Ellicott City MD, 21043) from 10:45 – 11:15 a.m. and Verizon (9021 Snowden Square Dr., Columbia MD, 21046) from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Playoff Rallies, presented by Miller Lite

The Ravens will bring Legends, Cheerleaders and mascots to four locations in Baltimore City on Friday (Jan. 26) night, with Miller Lite specials at each stop. The schedule is as follows: Wayward Bar & Kitchen (1117 S. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21230) from 6 – 6:40 p.m.; James Joyce Irish Pub & Restaurant (616 President St., Baltimore, MD 21202) from 7:05 – 7:45 p.m.; Waterfront Hotel (1710 Thames St., Baltimore, MD 21231) from 8 – 8:45 p.m.; and Claddagh Pub (2918 O'Donnell St., Baltimore, MD 21224) from 8:55 – 9:35 p.m.

– ONGOING PLAYOFF FESTIVITIES–

Create Your Own Billboard

Fans can still create their own "Don't Blink" playoff billboards by uploading photos to the Ravens' billboard generator. Select versions will be shown in rotation alongside Ravens playoff advertising on digital billboards throughout Baltimore. Once approved, fans will be able to share their billboards on social media, and all entrants will have a chance to win an autographedLB Patrick Queen helmet. Full details can be found at baltimoreravens.com/fans/playoffs/fan-billboards.

Week of Winning, presented by Dunkin'

Fans are encouraged to partake in Week of Winning across all official Ravens digital platforms. The contests resume today (Jan. 22) and offer daily prizes all week, such as free Dunkin' coffee for a year, autographed Ravens memorabilia and Ravens game tickets for the 2024 regular season. Full details can be found at baltimoreravens.com/weekofwinning.

Letters to the Ravens, presented by GEHA

Junior Flock members are encouraged to wish the Ravens luck by sending letters and drawings to be hung for display at the Under Armour Performance Center. Parents can upload artwork and letters online, or they can send the letters via mail to M&T Bank Stadium for consideration. Fans can access a template at baltimoreravens.com/letters.

Light Up Baltimore

The Ravens encourage all businesses across the state and surrounding region to again light up their offices in purple this week to support the team's playoff run. Participating offices can post their photos on social media using #dontblink.

Information for all events and a complete schedule can be found at baltimoreravens.com/playoffs.

Media Contact:

Josh Lukin