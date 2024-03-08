Press Release: Ravens Agree to Terms With DT Justin Madubuike

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with DT Justin Madubuike, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday.
"We are pleased to announce a four-year extension with Justin Madubuike," DeCosta stated. "Justin is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL and a cornerstone on our defense. We are thrilled for Justin and his family and equally happy for our fanbase. This is a great way to start the new league year!"
Here are several notes about the 6-3, 305-pound Madubuike:
- Madubuike, 26, started all 17 games for Baltimore in 2023, producing career bests in tackles (56), sacks (13), tackles for loss (12), quarterback hits (33) and forced fumbles (2), en route to earning his first Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors.
- His 13 sacks led the Ravens and all NFL defensive tackles last season, while he also tied the NFL single-season record by registering at least a half-sack in 11 consecutive games.
- Madubuike's contributions in 2023 helped the Ravens' defense become the first unit in NFL history to lead the league in scoring (16.5), sacks (60) and takeaways (31).
- A four-year veteran who has spent his entire career in Baltimore, Madubuike has played in 59 games (47 starts), recording 153 tackles (97 solo), 29 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
- Madubuike, who played collegiately at Texas A&M, was originally selected by the Ravens in the third round (71st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.