Press Release: Ravens Agree To Terms With NT Michael Pierce 

March 17, 2022
RAVENS AGREE TO TERMS WITH NT MICHAEL PIERCE
The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle on a three-year contract with NT Michael Pierce, pending the passing of a physical, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Thursday.
Here are several notes about the 6-0, 345-pound Pierce:
- Pierce, 29, enters his seventh NFL season and returns to Baltimore for his second stint with the team. He most recently played for the Minnesota Vikings (2020-21) after spending his first four seasons (2016-19) with the Ravens. Pierce was originally an undrafted rookie free agent out of Samford.
- Pierce has appeared in 68 career games (38 starts), registering 168 tackles (100 solo), 6.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and one pass defensed. In two postseason games (one start) with Baltimore (2018-19), he posted 7 tackles (three solo).
- In 2021, following his 2020 opt-out due to COVID-19 concerns, Pierce totaled 20 tackles (12 solo), three sacks, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble for a defense that finished fourth best on third down (36.4%) and registered the league's second-most sacks (51).
- While with Baltimore (2016-19), Pierce totaled 151 tackles (90 solo), 3.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and two passes defensed in 60 games (30 starts) of action for a Ravens defense that ranked No. 1 overall (310.2 ypg), No. 5 against the pass (215.9 ypg) and No. 2 against the run (94.2 ypg) during that span. Baltimore's defense also permitted the NFL's second-fewest points per game (18.6).
- Prior to the NFL, Pierce played in 47 career games (32 starts) at Samford, where he twice earned All-Conference honors after recording 145 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 24 tackles for loss. He transferred to Samford after spending his first two collegiate years at Tulane.