Press Release: Ravens Agree to Terms with Odell Beckham Jr.

The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle on a one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr., executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Sunday.
Here are several notes about the 5-11, 198-pound Beckham Jr.:
- Beckham Jr., 30, enters his ninth NFL season after not playing during the 2022 campaign due to a knee injury. He most recently played for the Los Angeles Rams (2021) and Cleveland Browns (2019-21). Beckham Jr. played his first five NFL seasons (2014-18) with the New York Giants, where he was originally selected in the first round (12th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.
- Beckham Jr. has appeared in 96 career games (91 starts), recording 531 catches for 7,367 yards (13.9 avg.) and 56 touchdowns. He also has 23 rushing attempts for 170 yards and one touchdown. In five postseason contests with the Giants and Rams, Beckham Jr. has 25 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns.
- After beginning the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns, Beckham Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. He went on to help the team earn a victory in Super Bowl LVI. During that postseason run, he recorded 21 catches for 288 yards (12.6 avg.) and two touchdowns in four games. Before suffering a knee injury in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI, Beckham Jr. tallied two receptions for 52 yards and the game's first touchdown.
- A three-time Pro Bowler (2014-16) and two-time Associated Press second-team All-Pro (2015-16), Beckham Jr. recorded 288 catches, 4,122 receiving yards and an NFL-high (tied, Antonio Brown) 35 touchdown receptions over his first three NFL seasons (2014-16). He's one of three players in NFL history (Justin Jefferson & Michael Thomas) to record at least 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.
- In just 12 games played as a rookie in 2014, Beckham Jr. posted 91 receptions for 1,305 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, earning the NFL's AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honor. His 108.8 receiving yards per game as a rookie is the best mark among first-year players in NFL history.
- Prior to the NFL, Beckham Jr. appeared in 40 games over three seasons (2011-13) at LSU, posting 143 receptions for 2,340 yards (16.4 avg.) and 12 receiving touchdowns. On special teams, he added 62 punt returns for 557 yards (9.0 avg.) and two touchdowns, as well as 42 kickoff returns for 1,044 yards (24.9 avg.). Beckham Jr. started in the 2012 BCS National Championship game, earning freshman All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2011. As a junior in 2013, Beckham Jr. claimed the Hornung Award, recognizing college football's most versatile player, after setting an LSU record and finishing No. 2 in SEC single-season history with 2,315 all-purpose yards.
- A New Orleans native, Beckham Jr. prepped at Isidore Newman School, where he played wide receiver, running back and defensive back. His father, Odell Beckham, Sr. played running back at LSU (1989-92). His mother, Heather Van Norman, was an All-American track runner at LSU (1991-93), helping lead the Lady Tigers to five national championships.