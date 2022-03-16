Press Release: Ravens Agree To Terms With S Marcus Williams & T Morgan Moses

March 16, 2022
RAVENS AGREE TO TERMS WITH S MARCUS WILLIAMS & T MORGAN MOSES
The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle on a five-year contract with S Marcus Williams and on a three-year contract with T Morgan Moses, pending the passing of physicals, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Wednesday.
After signing their contracts, both Williams and Moses will be made available to the media during a Thursday (3/17) press conference at 11:30 a.m. in the Under Armour Performance Center auditorium. They will be joined by DeCosta, pass game coordinator/secondary Chris Hewitt and offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris.
Here are several notes about the 6-1, 195-pound Williams:
- Entering his sixth NFL season, Williams, 25, has played his entire career with the New Orleans Saints (2017-21). He was originally a second-round draft pick by the Saints in 2017.
- Williams has started every game in which he's appeared (76) with New Orleans, recording 311 tackles (231 solo), 15 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 38 passes defensed, one sack, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
- Williams helped New Orleans earn a postseason berth in each of his first four seasons with the team (2017-20), including an appearance in the NFC Championship game in 2018. In seven postseason games (all starts), he has recorded 38 tackles (24 solo), one interception and three passes defensed.
- Williams started 16 games at safety in 2021, recording a career-high 74 tackles (52 solo), two interceptions, eight passes defensed and one forced fumble for a Saints' defense that finished seventh in yards allowed per game (318.2 ypg) and fourth in points allowed per game (19.7 ppg).
- Since entering the NFL in 2017, Williams ranks seventh among all safeties (and 12th overall in the NFL) with 15 total interceptions. Over the past five seasons, his 15 thefts led all Saints defenders and rank second (Tre'Davious White – 16) among all players from the 2017 NFL Draft class.
- Williams produced at least 50 tackles and multiple interceptions in each of his first five NFL seasons (2017-21), joining Tyrann Mathieu, Jordan Poyer and Justin Simmons for the league's longest active such streak.
- Williams earned PFWA All-Rookie team honors in 2017 after posting 71 tackles (56 solo), seven passes defensed and four interceptions. Among rookie defensive backs that season, he tied for third in tackles (71), while tying for second in interceptions (four).
- Prior to joining the NFL, Williams, an Eastvale, Calif., native, played in 37 career games (30 starts) at Utah. With the Utes (2014-16), he was twice named an All-Pac 12 selection after recording 189 tackles, 11 interceptions, 19 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Here are several notes about the 6-6, 330-pound Moses:
- An eight-year NFL veteran, Moses, 31, has spent his NFL career with the New York Jets (2021) and Washington Commanders (2014-20). Originally a third-round draft pick by Washington, Moses has played in 121 career games (113 starts) and two postseason contests.
- A durable offensive tackle, Moses has played in 113 consecutive games, tying (Charles Leno Jr.) for the second-longest streak among active NFL tackles and for the third-longest streak among all active offensive linemen (Jake Matthews, 127 and Jason Kelce, 122).
- Moses has not missed a game in seven consecutive seasons and has started all but one game during that span. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2015, Moses has appeared in at least 90% of his team's offensive snaps each season.
- In 2021, Moses started 16 games at right tackle and helped block for a Jets' rushing attack that finished 13th in the NFL in yards per carry (4.39). Over the season's final eight weeks, New York's ground game ranked second in the league in yards per carry (5.19), while also finishing in the Top 10 in rushing yards (980) and rushing touchdowns (eight). Moses was one of 10 NFL offensive linemen to compete in over 1,000 snaps without being flagged for a holding penalty.
- Prior to his NFL career, Moses, a Richmond, Va., native, started in 43-of-48 career games at Virginia, where he received All-ACC third-team honors as a senior in 2013.