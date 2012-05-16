Press Release - Ravens All community Team Foundation Partners With My Sister's Circle, Inc.

May 16, 2012 at 12:15 PM

RAVENS ALL COMMUNITY TEAM FOUNDATION PARTNERS WITH MY SISTER'S CIRCLE, INC.

The Ravens All Community Team Foundation (RACTF) has joined with My Sister's Circle, Inc. (MSC) in forging a charitable partnership, it was announced Wednesday.

Established in 2001, the RACTF serves as a separate nonprofit entity of the team's community outreach efforts. In addition to Ravens appearances and in-kind donations, the foundation affords support to Baltimore area nonprofit organizations.

Beginning in 2012, the RACTF will provide financial assistance in the amount of $25,000 to aid in the initiatives of MSC throughout the Baltimore community.

MSC is a local nonprofit established in 2000 that offers a comprehensive relationship-based program designed to mentor girls from disadvantaged Baltimore neighborhoods during their challenging transition to middle school, throughout high school, and into college.

The program helps to positively transform the lives of adolescent girls through the following ways:

  • Matching each girl with a highly-qualified volunteer mentor
  • Organizing cultural, educational and recreational events and trips
  • Soliciting summer camp scholarships
  • Referring students to leadership programs and internships
  • Working with the girls and their families throughout the challenging middle and high school selection process
  • Connecting students with MSC's own Director of College Counseling for college guidance and support

Through its efforts, MSC has successfully helped its participating members overcome the circumstances that often threaten progress and promise.

Since its inception, more than 120 young women representing over 50 schools have benefitted from My Sister's Circle's close personal relationships and enriching programs. To date, 99-percent of MSC graduates have been accepted to a college or university.

"All that we celebrate about the Ravens – a shared dream of what is possible, a passion to push hard to make it a reality and a deep belief in the power of team – is what inspires all of us committed to transforming the lives of young women here in Baltimore," My Sister's Circle executive director Heather Harvison said. "My Sister's Circle is thrilled and grateful to partner with the best."

In addition to its charitable partners, the Ravens' foundation provides local community support through other programs such as the Ravens Youth Football Grant, Ravens Scholarship Program and Plan in Motion grant.

My Sister's Circle will join other Baltimore-based programs, including Boys Hope Girls Hope, Bridges at St. Paul's School, Paul's Place Outreach Center and St. Vincent's Center, as an official charitable partner of the RACTF beginning in 2012.

###

The Baltimore Ravens All Community Team Foundation (RACTF) is committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in the Baltimore area, as well as other parts of the state of Maryland. The foundation focuses on programs that help youth, and in some cases their families, with various needs, including housing, hunger, education, athletics and mentoring.

Please visit *www.BaltimoreRavens.com/community for more information. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

The Baltimore Ravens' 2022 training camp, presented by Constellation, will feature 16 free/open practices, and fans can claim passes on July 13.

Multi-Year Agreement Broadens Audience to Washington, D.C.

Baltimore's preseason Week 3 game at M&T Bank Stadium against the Washington Commanders has moved to 7 p.m.

The Ravens recently signed a new multi-year agreement with Tico Sports to produce a Spanish radio broadcast, with a crew consisting of David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst) and Victor Flores (producer).

