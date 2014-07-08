Press Release: Ravens and 49ers to Practice at M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens will practice against the San Francisco 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium on Friday, Aug. 8, one day after the teams compete in their first preseason game. The practice, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., is free and open to the public.

(Due to the Orioles' game at Camden Yards that evening, there will be no player autograph session following the Ravens-49ers' practice.)

The Baltimore-San Francisco practice is one of three free and open stadium events the Ravens will hold during their 2014 training camp. The Ravens will also practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday, July 28, a session highlighted by post-practice player autographs for children and a fireworks/laser show. The Ravens will then practice at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Monday, Aug. 4.

The Ravens and 49ers will hold four joint practices (Aug. 8-11) after their preseason contest (Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m. kickoff). The three sessions following the Friday M&T Bank Stadium practice will take place at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

STADIUM TRAINING CAMP FAMILY PRACTICES

Event: Fireworks Night at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD) – Free and Open to the Public

When:Monday, July 28

Practice Start Time: 7 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Parking: Stadium lots open at 4 p.m. and are available for cold tailgating. The parking fee is $10.

Details:Highlighted by*a post-practice player autograph session for children and a *fireworks/laser show, the Fireworks Night practice will also feature entertainment that includes Baltimore's Marching Ravens, cheerleaders, official mascot Poe and live mascots Rise and Conquer. The Ravens Team Store and concession stands will also be open.

Event: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Practice (Annapolis, MD) – Free and Open to the Public

When:Monday, Aug. 4

Practice Start Time: 7 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Parking: Lots open at 4 p.m. and are available for cold tailgating.

$10 for cars and $25 for buses

Parking may be purchased via www.navysports.com

If Navy lots become full, nearby off-site locations are available with stadium shuttles.

Details:Baltimore's Marching Ravens, cheerleaders, official mascot Poe and live mascots Rise and Conquer will be in attendance. The Ravens Team Store will be on site, and concession stands will be open. Prior to practice, the Ravens will host a RISE youth football clinic on the field featuring area players and teams.

Event: Ravens-49ers Practice at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD) – Free and Open to the Public

When:Friday, Aug. 8

Practice Start Time:1 p.m.

Gates Open: 12 p.m.

Parking: Stadium lots open at 11 a.m. The parking fee is $10.