Press Release: Ravens and Leidos Host Prescription Drug Take Back

In support of the DEA's "National Prescription Drug Take Back Day," fans attending this Sunday's (Nov. 20) Baltimore Ravens game against the Carolina Panthers can bring unused prescription drugs and dispose of them on RavensWalk (located on the north side, Oriole Park side, of M&T Bank Stadium). Additionally, drug disposal packets will be distributed for Ravens fans to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs in the future.

"We're proud to host this important initiative at M&T Bank Stadium, in partnership with Leidos, which has led importantly on this issue," Ravens president Sashi Brown stated. "The opioid epidemic has impacted too many families throughout Maryland. We thank Attorney General Frosh and several local agencies for working with us to provide individuals a way to make our community a safer place."

The "take back" day is an event within the "Tackling Addiction" campaign launched by the Ravens and Leidos in 2019. Both are working alongside Maryland's Office of the Attorney General and the Drug Enforcement Agency for this Sunday's event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Disposal is free and anonymous. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh explained: "Disposing of expired, unused, or unwanted medicines is one of the easiest and most responsible steps we can take to help reduce illegal abuse and prevent accidental or intentional overdose."

The DEA will safely dispose of all prescription drugs brought to the game. Those items that will NOT be accepted are:

Liquids

Needles

Asthma Inhalers

Mercury Thermometers

Iodine-containing Medicines

Fans should bring only those drugs that are prescribed/controlled substances.

"We're proud to continue our work with the Baltimore Ravens and the Attorney General's office," said Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone. "Safely disposing unneeded medication is one of the most important and immediate ways to protect people and our communities. We're excited to join this effort to tackle addiction and promote safer environments."

