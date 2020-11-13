Press Release: Ravens and Leidos Salute to Service Week Initiatives

The Baltimore Ravens and Leidos, a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, will partner for the Ravens' 2020 Salute to Service game on Sunday, Nov. 22 vs. the Tennessee Titans – supporting an initiative designed to honor service members in all branches of the military. Locally, the Ravens and Leidos will join forces on several events leading up to the game to assist and show appreciation for military members stationed in Maryland.

MONDAY, NOV. 16

Merging Vets & Players (MVP) Virtual Huddle

(Note: This event is not open to the general public or media.)

On Monday (11/16), several Ravens Legends and local combat veterans will participate in a virtual workout, facilitated by Merging Vets and Players (MVP). Following the workout, they will take part in a "huddle," which will serve as an opportunity for open dialogue, peer support and to build camaraderie.

MVP empowers combat veterans and former athletes by connecting them after the uniform comes off; providing them a new team to assist with the transition, promote personal development and to show them they are never alone.

THURSDAY, NOV. 19 AND FRIDAY, NOV. 20

Purple Friday CAREavan – Salute to Service Edition

On Thursday (11/19) and Friday (11/20), Poe and Leidos representatives will visit local Department of Veteran Affairs medical centers to deliver Dunkin' donuts, coffee and other Ravens & Xfinity giveaways to front line staff.

(Note: All caravan events are closed to the general public.)

Thursday (11/19)

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Perry Point VA Medical Center – Cecil County

59 Ave. D

Perry Point, MD 21902

Any media interested in covering the event should RSVP by Nov. 16 to Ming Vincenti at 443-252-0767 or ming.vincenti@va.gov

Friday (11/20)

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Baltimore VA Medical Center – Downtown Baltimore

10 N Greene St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

Any media interested in covering the event should RSVP by Nov. 16 to Rosalia Scalia at 410-736-8444 or rosalia.scalia@va.gov

On-Site Contact

Laura Humphreys

410.456.3122

Sunday, Nov. 22

Support of Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)

As part of the Community of Fans, presented by M&T Bank, fans have the opportunity to honor a loved one who is actively serving or has served for our Salute to Service game on Sunday, Nov. 22 vs. the Tennessee Titans by purchasing a Salute to Service inspired fan cutout. Proceeds from each purchase for the Salute to Service game will benefit Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). TAPS provides comfort, care, and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one.