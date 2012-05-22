Press Release - Ravens Announce 2012 Scholarship Winners

RAVENS ANNOUNCE 2012 SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

The Baltimore Ravens have selected their 2012 class of Ravens Scholars. For the third consecutive year, five outstanding area high school seniors who displayed remarkable academic achievement, extra-curricular participation and community service will each be awarded a $5,000 renewable scholarship ($20,000 over four years to each scholar) to support their respective college educations.

Funded by the Ravens All Community Team Foundation (RACTF), the scholarship program enables local youth to continue their education on a collegiate level. The team has a long-standing history of service to local communities, and this fund supports those who exhibit the same commitment. Applications were accepted from students who attend public schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Carroll County, areas where the Ravens operate training facilities, maintain offices and hold youth football camps.

The Ravens organization continued its partnership with CollegeBound Foundation, an independent, nonprofit program designed to work exclusively with local students, helping high schoolers achieve a post-secondary education. After receiving over 150 applications, the scholarship committee selected 10 finalists to be interviewed at the Ravens' facility in Owings Mills. Assistant general managerEric DeCosta, public/media relations managerPatrick Gleasonand director of human resourcesElizabeth Jacksonjoined members of CollegeBound to conduct the interviews.

2012 Ravens Scholars

Maurice "Chris" Harried: Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy HS– Harried, an Honor Roll student since 2009, will be attending the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) in the fall of 2012. As a student of the Medical Arts Academy, his passions have thrived through the learning of social and biological sciences, for which he someday hopes to merge those interests into a career by advancing the fields through scientific research and analysis. His early experiences have allowed him to gain knowledge through working with different public health and civic groups. With regards to biological sciences, Harried has concentrated his efforts in genetics, microbiology, cytology and cytogenetics. Harried also has genuine interest in the lifestyle of others and learning of different cultures and customs. His educational goals include earning both a law degree and master's in public health, and eventually his doctorate. Harried's long-term career goals include working with either the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Samuel Holechek: Francis Scott Key HS– Holechek, a 2011 AP Scholar, will be attending McDaniel College in the fall of 2012. Academically near the top of his class, Holechek has gone above and beyond the coursework through aiding with his school's advisory council and SIT retreat. He has a strong interest in the field of biology and lists pre-medicine as a possible educational and career path. Outside of school, Holechek is an avid and passionate skier. His childhood experiences on the slopes are what eventually led him to regularly volunteer with Special Olympics Maryland and other community service events. Holechek is also a member of the varsity soccer and outdoor track teams, and he recently participated in the school's science club.

Bahareh Jabbari: Western HS– Jabbari will be attending Johns Hopkins University in the fall of 2012. Fluent in two languages (Farsi and English), and with selective Spanish-speaking skills, Jabbari has utilized these qualities towards her interest in broadcasting and journalism. Her creative language skills have also aided in her abilities as a public speaker. Currently serving as her school's president of the National Honor Society, Jabbari has used her background to gain valuable experience as an intern with ABC2 News on a show called Teen Perspective 2 News. Additionally, she is an experienced tennis player, serving as team captain, and has also been named a two-time team MVP (2010-11). Jabbari also serves as an activist against poverty in the role of founder and president of her school's UNICEF club, which helps collect money for mothers and children in developing countries.

Kayla Morgan: Lansdowne HS– Morgan, who was an Honor Roll student throughout high school, will be attending the Maryland Institute College of Art in the fall of 2012. With a passion for the arts, Morgan attended the MICA Pre-College Program last summer, where she earned a fibers major and web portfolio design minor with a 3.70 GPA. During her winter break, Morgan dedicated time to community service by creating and teaching art classes for elementary students. She has also twice earned first-place honors in the Fundamentals of Art Artist show. For the past two years, Morgan has served as president of the National Art Honor Society at Lansdowne, a position which allowed her to showcase both leadership qualities and creativity. She has also concentrated studies in the field of finance, earning the Academy of Finance "Shining Star Award" in 2011, bestowed upon a select few students based on grades, attendance, participation and ethics. Despite her rigorous course load, which included five AP classes, Morgan will graduate this spring among the top of her class.