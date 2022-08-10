Press Release: Ravens Announce 2022 Ravens Foundation Scholarship Recipients

The Baltimore Ravens have selected their 2022 class of Ravens Scholars. For the 13th-consecutive year, outstanding area high school seniors will be awarded a $5,000 renewable scholarship ($20,000 over four years to each scholar) to support their respective college educations. Six scholars were selected after displaying remarkable academic achievement, extra-curricular participation and community service.

Funded by the Ravens Foundation, Inc., the scholarship program enables local youth to continue their education on the collegiate level. The organization has a long-standing history of service to local communities, and this fund helps support those who exhibit the same commitment. Applications were accepted from students who attended public schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Carroll County, areas where the Ravens operate training facilities, maintain offices and hold youth football camps.

The Ravens organization once again continued its partnership with CollegeBound Foundation, an independent, non-profit program designed to work exclusively with local students, helping high schoolers achieve a post-secondary education. After receiving nearly 200 applications, the scholarship committee selected 10 finalists to be interviewed. Ravens vice president of public relations Patrick Gleason joined members of CollegeBound to conduct the interviews.

The 2022 class of Ravens Scholars will be recognized on-field at tomorrow night's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Additionally, all current and former Ravens Scholars and the inaugural 2022 class of Ozzie Newsome Scholars have been invited to attend tomorrow night's game as guests of the Ravens.

Below are the six students who will receive the Ravens Foundation scholarships:

2022 Ravens Scholars

Nicholas "Nico" Del Pino, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute High School – Del Pino, a member of Poly's Ingenuity Program, which provides advanced math and science classes for high-achieving students, will continue his study of mathematics this fall at Princeton University. As a four-year Honor Roll student, Del Pino also balanced and array of community service initiatives, including cleaning trash out of streams with the Gunpowder Valley Conservancy and tutoring Baltimore City students in math and SAT prep. After witnessing the state of many Baltimore City public school buildings, Del Pino spent several years lobbying state senators to secure better funding for schools, and he even organized rallies for the cause alongside Strong Schools Maryland. He hopes to continue those education activism efforts throughout college. A gifted pianist, Del Pino also showcased his leadership skills as captain of Poly's Rocketry Club and varsity soccer team.

Zen Gordon, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute High School – In the fall of 2022, Gordon plans to attend University of Maryland, College Park. Passionate about STEM, Gordon was part of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (SARE) program and then participated in Poly's Ingenuity Research Practicum – a three-year program spanning sophomore to senior years – serving as an incubator for future scientists, engineers and mathematicians. Gordon used his time in that practicum to work with the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at University of Maryland, Baltimore, exploring the characterization of ovarian cancer-associated antigens that enhance cytotoxic T cell responses. He was also a part of the Youth Diplomats Program, BmoreSTEM Student Advisory Council, Poly's Ethics Club and Associated Student Congress of Baltimore City. When he's not focused on his studies, Gordon enjoys hiking and playing tennis.

Anu Jinadu, Baltimore School for the Arts (BSA) – Jinadu is an aspiring film actress who plans to attend the California Institute of the Arts this fall. While serving as a theatre major, Jinadu had roles in various productions, including Antigone, Hairspray!, "Jane" and the Giant Peach, Jitney, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Proof. When she wasn't on-stage performing, Jinadu served as a production management intern at the Single Carrot Theatre in Baltimore. She also spent her summers as a camp counselor at Bmore Empowered, teaching creative writing workshops. Dedicated to serving her community, Jinadu was a member of the Black Student Union and participated in Ages on Stages – a club that performed theatre activities with the elderly.

Morgan Mason, Baltimore School for the Arts (BSA) – Mason will attend Spellman College this fall as she begins her pursuit of obtaining a career in the healthcare industry. At the Baltimore School for the Arts, Mason was an active member of the National Honor Society, Black Student Union and BSA Chamber Chorus. In addition to consistently remaining on the Honor Roll, Mason also sang in big performances, participated in theatre productions, cheered on the basketball team as part of the pep squad and volunteered in her free time. A natural caretaker, Mason is passionate about helping others and served as the lead teen volunteer for Outcast Food Network, where she coordinated on-site logistics for food distributions to feed the homeless.

Mahendra Shahi, Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACCE) – This fall, Shahi will be a freshman on the campus of Johns Hopkins University, where he plans to major in computer science. Originally born in Nepal and fluent in multiple languages, Shahi has helped the Baltimore community by volunteering weekly to tutor elementary school students and work with immigrant parents to break down language barriers in their children's schools. Showcasing his natural leadership skills, Shahi served as SGA president, representing the entire student body's interests. Additionally, he was captain of the boys' soccer team, a member of the ACCE Civic Engagement Club and served on the Yearbook Committee.