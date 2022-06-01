Press Release: Ravens Announce Personnel Promotions

The Baltimore Ravens promoted nine members of their personnel and football operations departments, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Wednesday.

The following people have new titles and responsibilities:

David Blackburn – Director of College Scouting

Entering his 16th season with the Ravens, Blackburn served as a national scout the past two years (2020-21). Prior to that, he spent seven seasons as the organization's West area scout, covering schools in the Pac-12, Mountain West, Sun Belt and Big Sky conferences. He originally joined the organization as a player personnel assistant in 2007.

Mark Azevedo – Assistant Director of Player Personnel

Azevedo enters his 18th year with Baltimore after spending the past two seasons (2020-21) as the assistant director of college & pro personnel. He works closely on all scouting efforts with directors of player personnel Joe Hortiz and George Kokinis. Azevedo was the team's player personnel coordinator in 2019, after spending six years as the Ravens' Northeast area scout, covering schools in the ACC, AAC, Big Ten, Big 12, Ivy League, MAC, MEAC and SEC. Following each year's draft since 2014, Azevedo has coordinated Baltimore's rookie free agent signing process. He originally joined the organization as a player personnel assistant in 2005.

Houegnon "Q" Attenoukon – Area Scout (area TBD)

Attenoukon enters his sixth season with Baltimore, serving as a pro & college scout the past two years (2020-21). He originally joined the Ravens as a player personnel assistant in 2017. The Baltimore native attended The Gilman School before lettering in football and track at Davidson University.

Patrick McDonough – Northeast Area Scout

McDonough, who enters his fifth season with Baltimore, had been a pro & college scout since 2020. He joined the Ravens in a full-time capacity as a player personnel assistant in 2019 after completing a scouting internship with the organization in 2018. In 2017, he worked as a scouting assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Derrick Yam – Manager of Data and Decision Science

Entering his fourth season with the Ravens, Yam originally joined the organization as a quantitative analyst in 2019. He is responsible for conducting data-based player evaluations at the college and pro level, utilizing various data sources to build statistical models that assess value, performance and development.

Jenn Hoffman – Chief of Staff to the General Manager

Hoffman originally joined the organization in 2019 as the executive assistant to Eric DeCosta. In her new role, she will have increased involvement in football administration and personnel, working closely on various player-related duties with senior vice president of football operations Pat Moriarty, vice president of football administration Nick Matteo and assistant director of player personnel Mark Azevedo. She'll also continue to assist DeCosta daily.

Kevin Domboski – Associate Head Athletic Trainer

Entering his 18th season with the organization, Domboski was originally hired as a full-time assistant athletic trainer in 2005. In his role, he'll advise and work closely with new head athletic trainer Adrian Dixon and senior assistant athletic trainer Ron Medlin.

Mark Bienvenu – Vice President of Football Video Operations

Entering his 23rd season with the Ravens, Bienvenu served as the senior director of football video operations for the past three years (2019-21). He originally joined the franchise as the assistant director of football video operations in 2000 and will continue to work closely with Jon Dubé, who oversees the department as the senior video operations advisor.

Collin Ferguson – Director of Football Video Operations