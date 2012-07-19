Press Release - Ravens Announce Single-Game Ticket Sales

Jul 19, 2012 at 08:29 AM
ticketsales.jpeg


RAVENS ANNOUNCE SINGLE-GAME TICKET SALES

Single-game tickets for the Baltimore Ravens' 2012 home games at M&T Bank Stadium will go on sale tomorrow (Friday, July 20) at 10 a.m.

Tickets can only be purchased online or by phone. Online, tickets will be available through www.BaltimoreRavens.com or www.ticketmaster.com. By phone, the local number to call is 410-547-SEAT.

Since 2001, single-game tickets for regular season games have sold out within the first 15 minutes of the sale's start. Preseason games have sold out within a few days from the beginning of the sale.

M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Ravens, has a capacity of 71,008. After earning a fourth-consecutive playoff berth last season with a 12-4 record, the team has continued to see a strong renewal rate from season ticket holders.

"Once again, well over 99 percent of our permanent seat license owners have renewed their tickets, and they are excited for the 2012 NFL season," Ravens vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelmansaid. "The investment our fans continue to make in us is amazing, and their enthusiasm is remarkable. We greatly appreciate that as an organization."

