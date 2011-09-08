Press Release: Ravens, Aramark Are Asking Fans To Choose M&T Bank Stadium's Favorite New Sandwich

Will it be the "Baltimore Dip" or "The Pigskin"? While Baltimore Ravens players and coaches are making final preparations for the start of the football season, one lineup won't be complete until Ravens fans have their say. The Ravens and ARAMARK, the team's exclusive food and beverage partner, need the fans help to decide which new sandwich to feature on M&T Bank Stadium's menu this season.

Fans can choose which of two sandwich finalists – developed with local flair by ARAMARK Executive Chef at M&T Bank Stadium Joseph Bachman – best appeals to their appetites by voting online at www.RavensSandwich.com. The sandwiches will also be available for purchase at the Craven Zone concession stand by Section 130, across from Gate D, and on the Club Level in Sections 229 and 250.

Baltimore Dip: Shaved prime rib with aged cheddar cheese, roasted pepper relish, horseradish sauce, and crab dip "au jus".

Shaved prime rib with aged cheddar cheese, roasted pepper relish, horseradish sauce, and crab dip "au jus". The Pigskin: Slow roasted pork in a mango and jalapeno glaze, topped with red cabbage slaw, roasted garlic mojo and manchego cheese.

Slow roasted pork in a mango and jalapeno glaze, topped with red cabbage slaw, roasted garlic mojo and manchego cheese.

The winning sandwich – determined by total sandwiches sold and online votes – will be announced prior to the November 24th home game.

"Ravens fans are as passionate about food as they are football, so what better way to serve their taste preferences than by letting them vote for their favorite sandwich," said Joe Arena, General Manager, ARAMARK at M&T Bank Stadium. "We're continually looking for ways to involve fans in the menu development process to ensure we are creating new and delicious offerings for them to enjoy."

Enhanced Food and Beverage Lineup

Fans attending M&T Bank Stadium this season will find several new dining concepts and menu additions to enhance their gameday experience.

Barbecue enthusiasts can find a selection of house-smoked and house-braised beef and pork sandwiches at the new BBQ Blitz concession stand, located by Section 150. Featured menu items:

12-Hour Brisket Sandwich: Root Beer-injected brisket, with charred red onion, blue duet cheese and cherry/vanilla and jalapeno jam. * House-Braised Short Rib Sandwich: Ancho chili-glazed short rib, with tomatillo and roasted corn salsa, jicama slaw and cotija cheese. * BBQ Hot Dog topped with pulled pork, sliced red onion, pickled jalapenos, and smoked tomato ketchup.

Other new menu items include the Double Hot Dog Meal and Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap at Attman's Delicatessen (Sections 119 and 225); Italian Meatball Hoagie and Italian Sausage Hoagie with Peppers, Onions, and Marinara Sauce at Crown Foods (Section 129); and Soft Serve Ice Cream and a Souvenir Ravens Helmet at Margaravensville (Section 119).

On the Club Level, fans will find a selection of hand-rolled sushi by Matsuri (Section 200); chef tossed salads and seasonal soups (Section 234); and homemade Mac & Cheese (Section 234).

Also new to the roster this year is Catonsville-based Grilled Cheese & Co. The popular premium grilled cheese sandwich hot spot will join favorite local restaurants The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille, Hightopps Backstage Grille, and the Oregon Grille along Ravens Walk, just outside M&T Bank Stadium, between parking lots B and C.

Additionally, fans will continue to find a wide variety of food and beverage options and traditional Baltimore favorites, including crab cakes, pit beef sandwiches, Boardwalk Fries, and Bill Bateman's Bistro, throughout the stadium.