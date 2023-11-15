Press Release: Ravens-Bengals Gameday Information

Below is a list of information for Thursday night's Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals nationally-televised (Amazon NFL on Prime Video) game at M&T Bank Stadium (8:15 p.m. kickoff), with Autumn Lake Healthcare serving as the official gameday sponsor.

RavensWalk Activities

The popular '90s cover band Here's to the Night will perform from the Bud Light Stage on RavensWalk. Additionally, Ravens Legend Anthony Mitchell, the father of current Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell, will take part in a Q&A with Da Kid Gowie at 6 p.m.

LED Wristband Gate Giveaway

With the team donning their all-black uniforms, the Ravens are encouraging fans to wear black for this AFC North showdown. The "darkness there and nothing more" setting will serve as the ideal backdrop for a light show in the stands. All fans will receive an LED wristband that syncs to stadium music throughout the night, beginning with pre-game ceremonies approximately 20 minutes before kickoff.

All wristbands are recyclable, as the wristbands will not operate outside of M&T Bank Stadium, and therefore, at the conclusion of the game, specially designated recycling bins will be located at all exits for proper disposal.

Additionally, the first 35,000 fans in attendance will receive a black handout card featuring the "darkness there and nothing more" quote from the poem "The Raven."

Player Introductions

Baltimore's offense will be introduced. Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats early, as during introductions the Ravens will incorporate their LED stadium lights system, which will be synced to the LED bracelets, to create a unique sequence of lighting effects and a "blackout" moment. Fireworks will also be shot off from the stadium's upper bowl ring just before kickoff.

National Anthem

Troy Koger, a Baltimore native and graduate of the Baltimore School for the Arts and Towson University, will sing the national anthem.

Legend of the Game & Honorary Captain

Baltimore native and 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony is Thursday's Legend of the Game. Anthony will be introduced on the field just prior to kickoff. Additionally, Baltimore Orioles All-Star centerfielder Cedric Mullins will serve as the game's Honorary Captain and take part in the coin toss.

Halftime Performance: Big Boi

Acclaimed rapper Big Boi, from the legendary hip-hop duo Outkast, will perform a concert at halftime from the Bud Light Touchdown Club. Included in this performance are many of his own tracks, along with songs he helped make famous as one-half of the diamond-selling duo Outkast.

Seats For Service