Press Release: Ravens-Bengals Gameday Information (10/7)

Below is a list of information pertaining to Sunday night's Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals nationally-televised (NBC) game at M&T Bank Stadium (8:20 p.m. kickoff), with Morgan State University serving as the official gameday sponsor.

LED Wristband Gate Giveaway

The Ravens have once again partnered with PixMob to highlight fans as part of the gameday atmosphere in a unique and visually exciting way. Upon entering the stadium, all fans will receive an LED wristband that will be synced with stadium-wide light shows throughout the night.

The first effect will take place during pre-game introductions. To engage in the special moment, fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 8 p.m. and have their wristbands visible. The wirelessly controlled wristbands will also be used during key moments throughout the game, such as the second-quarter Crucial Catch moment (see below), halftime show, after scoring plays and during key crowd prompts.

All wristbands are recyclable, and therefore, at the conclusion of the game, specially designated recycling bins will be located at all exits for proper disposal, as the wristbands will not operate outside of M&T Bank Stadium.

Player Introductions

Baltimore's offense will be introduced. Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats early, as during introductions the Ravens will incorporate their LED stadium lights system, which will be synced to the LED bracelets, to create a unique sequence of lighting effects and a "blackout" moment. Fireworks will also be shot off from the stadium's upper bowl ring just before kickoff.

National Anthem

The Morgan State University choir will sing the national anthem.

Legend of the Game

Former Raven Jimmy Smith, who announced his retirement from the NFL this past Monday, will serve as the Ravens Legend of the Game. Smith will be introduced on the field just prior to kickoff.

Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer Game

The Ravens and the American Cancer Society (ACS) will continue their efforts to support the fight against cancer through the Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign. Prior to the game and during the national anthem, the Ravens will recognize 35 fans and staff members who have fought, and in some cases continue to fight, a wide variety of cancers.

During the game, at the first-half two-minute warning, fans will be able to participate in a stadium-wide moment, honoring those who have courageously fought or are currently battling cancer, by displaying placards with either a pre-printed or personalized message. Volunteers from ACS will be stationed throughout the stadium to assist fans wishing to customize placards, which will be included inside Sunday's Gameday program, with a specific name or cause meaningful to them.

MTA Light Rail Service

The MTA Light Rail will run on its normal Sunday service schedule, with trains operating until 9 p.m. At the end of the game, Light Rail service will be available for fans traveling north and southbound.