Ravens Will Have Special Events at SNF vs. Browns

Player Introductions

Baltimore's defense will be introduced. During introductions, the Ravens will incorporate their LED stadium lights system and the aforementioned LED fan wristbands to create a unique sequence of effects and a "blackout" moment. Fireworks will also be shot off from the stadium's upper bowl ring just before kickoff.

National Anthem

Students from the Baltimore School for the Arts will sing the national anthem.

Ravens Legend of the Game

Marshal Yanda, an eight-time Pro Bowl guard and a future Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate, is the Ravens Legend of the Game. Yanda will be introduced to the crowd just prior to kickoff.

Halftime Show

Baltimore's Marching Ravens will perform at halftime. The show will incorporate fans' PixMob LED wristbands and special LED accent lighting on instruments and uniforms of the band members.

Special Recognitions

U.S. Paralympians McKenzie Coan (swimming), who attends nearby Loyola College, Jessica Long (swimming) and Tatyana McFadden (track & field) will be honored at various points during quarter breaks, as will Olympian Thomas Hong, a short track speed skater from Laurel, Md., who will participate in the upcoming Beijing games.

Additionally, Baltimore Orioles Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins will attend the game and be recognized during a break.

Maryland Food Bank Collection Efforts