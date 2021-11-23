Ravens Will Have Special Events at SNF vs. Browns

Nov. 23, 2021
For Immediate Release
RAVENS-BROWNS GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Fans Encouraged to Arrive Early to Take Part in Special LED Lighting Pre-game Introductions Show
Below is a list of information pertaining to Sunday night's Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns nationally-televised (NBC) game at M&T Bank Stadium (8:20 p.m. kickoff):
PixMob LED Wristband Gate Giveaway
The Ravens have partnered with PixMob to include fans as part of the gameday atmosphere like never before. Upon entering the stadium, all fans will receive an LED wristband that will be synced with stadium-wide light shows throughout the night.
The first effect will take place during pre-game introductions. To engage in the special moment, fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 8 p.m. and have their wristbands visible. The wirelessly controlled wristbands will also be used during key moments throughout the game, such as halftime, after scoring plays and during crowd prompts.
All wristbands are recyclable, and therefore, at the conclusion of the game, specially designated recycling bins will be located at all exits for proper disposal, as the wristbands will not operate outside of M&T Bank Stadium.
Player Introductions
Baltimore's defense will be introduced. During introductions, the Ravens will incorporate their LED stadium lights system and the aforementioned LED fan wristbands to create a unique sequence of effects and a "blackout" moment. Fireworks will also be shot off from the stadium's upper bowl ring just before kickoff.
National Anthem
Students from the Baltimore School for the Arts will sing the national anthem.
Ravens Legend of the Game
Marshal Yanda, an eight-time Pro Bowl guard and a future Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate, is the Ravens Legend of the Game. Yanda will be introduced to the crowd just prior to kickoff.
Halftime Show
Baltimore's Marching Ravens will perform at halftime. The show will incorporate fans' PixMob LED wristbands and special LED accent lighting on instruments and uniforms of the band members.
Special Recognitions
U.S. Paralympians McKenzie Coan (swimming), who attends nearby Loyola College, Jessica Long (swimming) and Tatyana McFadden (track & field) will be honored at various points during quarter breaks, as will Olympian Thomas Hong, a short track speed skater from Laurel, Md., who will participate in the upcoming Beijing games.
Additionally, Baltimore Orioles Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins will attend the game and be recognized during a break.
Maryland Food Bank Collection Efforts
As part of the 26th Annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive, sponsored by Safeway, MFB volunteers will collect monetary and non-perishable food donations outside all M&T Bank Stadium gate entrances from 6:20-8:20 p.m. The MFB will also be on RavensWalk collecting credit and debit card donations.