Ravens Will Have Special Events at SNF vs. Browns

Nov 23, 2021 at 04:38 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
082420-Stadium
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
M&T Bank Stadium

Nov. 23, 2021

For Immediate Release

RAVENS-BROWNS GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Fans Encouraged to Arrive Early to Take Part in Special LED Lighting Pre-game Introductions Show

Below is a list of information pertaining to Sunday night's Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns nationally-televised (NBC) game at M&T Bank Stadium (8:20 p.m. kickoff):

PixMob LED Wristband Gate Giveaway

The Ravens have partnered with PixMob to include fans as part of the gameday atmosphere like never before. Upon entering the stadium, all fans will receive an LED wristband that will be synced with stadium-wide light shows throughout the night.

The first effect will take place during pre-game introductions. To engage in the special moment, fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 8 p.m. and have their wristbands visible. The wirelessly controlled wristbands will also be used during key moments throughout the game, such as halftime, after scoring plays and during crowd prompts.

All wristbands are recyclable, and therefore, at the conclusion of the game, specially designated recycling bins will be located at all exits for proper disposal, as the wristbands will not operate outside of M&T Bank Stadium.

Player Introductions

Baltimore's defense will be introduced. During introductions, the Ravens will incorporate their LED stadium lights system and the aforementioned LED fan wristbands to create a unique sequence of effects and a "blackout" moment. Fireworks will also be shot off from the stadium's upper bowl ring just before kickoff.

National Anthem

Students from the Baltimore School for the Arts will sing the national anthem. 

Ravens Legend of the Game

Marshal Yanda, an eight-time Pro Bowl guard and a future Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate, is the Ravens Legend of the Game. Yanda will be introduced to the crowd just prior to kickoff.

Halftime Show

Baltimore's Marching Ravens will perform at halftime. The show will incorporate fans' PixMob LED wristbands and special LED accent lighting on instruments and uniforms of the band members.

Special Recognitions

U.S. Paralympians McKenzie Coan (swimming), who attends nearby Loyola College, Jessica Long (swimming) and Tatyana McFadden (track & field) will be honored at various points during quarter breaks, as will Olympian Thomas Hong, a short track speed skater from Laurel, Md., who will participate in the upcoming Beijing games.

Additionally, Baltimore Orioles Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins will attend the game and be recognized during a break.

Maryland Food Bank Collection Efforts

As part of the 26th Annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive, sponsored by Safeway, MFB volunteers will collect monetary and non-perishable food donations outside all M&T Bank Stadium gate entrances from 6:20-8:20 p.m. The MFB will also be on RavensWalk collecting credit and debit card donations.

Related Content

news

Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community, 2021 Week 11

news

Press Release: Ravens Official Pop Up Shop Returns Nov. 22-27

news

Press Release: Ravens In Our Community 11/15

news

Press Release: Ravens In Our Community

news

Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

news

Press Release: Roy Sommerhof to Retire Following 2021 Season

news

Baltimore Ravens Launch Feed The Flock

Fans are encouraged to help #FeedTheFlock from Nov. 1 – Nov. 30 by donating to the team's online fundraiser, organized by the Ravens and the food bank.
news

Press Release: Statement from the Baltimore Ravens

news

Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community; Youth Football and Military Combine

news

Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

news

Press Release: Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown & Coach of the Week

Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising