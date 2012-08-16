Press Release - Ravens C Matt Birk Kicks Off Back To School

RAVENS C MATT BIRK KICKS OFF BACK TO SCHOOL PROGRAM

Baltimore Ravens C Matt Birkwill host nearly 150 Baltimore-area elementary school students for a school supply distribution at Walmart this Saturday, Aug. 18. The youth will receive necessary school supplies that allows them to start the school year off on the right foot.

"Education is incredibly important to me, and through the generous support of Walmart, our hope is that we are removing an obstacle in the way of children learning," Birk stated. "By providing school supplies, we hope that children can center their focus on learning, instead of worrying about not having all of the necessary school supplies."

"Walmart is proud to partner with Matt Birk's HIKE Foundation to provide much needed back-to-school supplies to at-risk youth in Baltimore," said Alex Barron, regional general manager and senior director for Walmart. "Both Walmart and the HIKE Foundation share the common goal of providing kids the resources that they need to succeed in school."

Established in 2002, the mission of Matt Birk's HIKE (Hope, Inspiration, Knowledge, Education) Foundation is to provide at-risk children with the educational opportunities needed to excel in the classroom and in life. The HIKE Foundation impacts the lives of children by providing interactive programs and resources needed to guide a child through the key educational transitions between elementary, middle and high school and college. For more information, please visit www.hikefoundation.org.

