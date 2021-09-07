Press Release: Ravens Celebrate Kickoff to NFL Season with Countdown to Kickoff Week Activities

Ravens CELEBRATE Kickoff TO NFL Season

Ravens to host several activities for fans this week, highlighted by the

Countdown to Kickoff Watch Party presented by Miller Lite

To celebrate the start of the 2021 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens and Miller Lite will host Countdown to Kickoff Week leading up to their first regular season game. The Ravens kick off regular season play on Monday, Sept. 13 with an away game against the Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET).

Purple Kickoff Special

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, students can visit baltmoreravens.com/kickoff for a special video message from Poe.

Purple Friday Rally

The Ravens are hosting a special Purple Friday Rally (8 – 10 a.m.) with Poe and Cheerleaders in Baltimore City on Friday, Sept. 10. The "travel rally" will start at McKeldin Square and continue to Pratt Street and President Street.

Miller Lite Caravan

Join Ravens Legends LB Adalius Thomas and CB Chris McAlister, Playmakers, Cheerleaders and Poe on the Miller Lite Caravan on Friday, Sept. 10 for fun and giveaways. The caravan will make stops at Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill (8809 Satyr Hill Rd. Parkville, MD; 6 – 6:45 p.m.) and Looney's Perry Hall (8706 Belair Rd. Perry Hall, MD; 7 – 7:45 p.m.)

Purple Friday at The Famous

On Friday, Sept. 10, fans can help kick off the Ravens' new partnership with Jimmy's Famous Seafood (6536 Holabird Ave. Baltimore, MD; 8 – 10 p.m.) with Miller Lite specials, Ravens Legends LB Adalius Thomas and CB Chris McAlister, Cheerleaders, the Marching Ravens and Poe.

Countdown to Kickoff Watch Party, presented by Miller Lite

The Ravens will host a watch party on Monday, Sept. 13 at M&T Bank Stadium for fans to view the Ravens-Raiders game. The event features a live pre-game performance by All Time Low, a halftime drone and fireworks show as well as appearances by Ravens Legends LB Adalius Thomas and CB Chris McAlister, Cheerleaders, the Marching Ravens and Poe. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be open with the Ravens Flock Friendly Fare menu ($3 hot dogs, $7 chicken tenders and fries, $6 burgers, $3 fountain sodas, $5-6 beers, $7-9 seltzers, etc.). Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. Tickets are available at BaltmoreRavens.com/CTK.

Week of Winning

Ravens fans who cannot make it to the aforementioned events are encouraged to participate in Week of Winning, presented by Dunkin'. The contest opened on Monday, Sept. 6 and offers daily prizes, such as free Dunkin' coffee for a year, autographed Ravens memorabilia and Ravens game tickets. Visit BaltimoreRavens.com/weekofwinning for full details.

For more information on the 2021 Countdown to Kickoff week, visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/Kickoff.