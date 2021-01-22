Press Release: Ravens Coaching Staff Announcements 

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Friday that the team has hired Rob Ryan as inside linebackers coach and Anthony Weaver as run game coordinator/defensive line coach.
Harbaugh also noted that the Ravens are currently interviewing candidates for their defensive backs coaching position.
"Rob is a proven NFL coach who brings extensive experience to the Ravens," Harbaugh stated. "In addition to his passion for the game, he has an outstanding ability to connect with and teach players."
"Anthony is highly regarded throughout the NFL," Harbaugh added. "As a former Ravens' draft pick who made significant contributions while playing here, he understands the culture of our organization and the standard to which Baltimore defense is held."
Rob Ryan – Inside Linebackers Coach
Ryan, 58, is a 31-year coaching veteran who most recently served in the same role for the Washington Football Team in 2019. The 2021 season will commence Ryan's 21st season of NFL coaching.
Beginning his coaching career at the collegiate level, Ryan first entered the NFL in 1994 as a defensive backs coach with the Arizona Cardinals, under his father Buddy Ryan. He previously served as defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders (2004-08), Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Dallas Cowboys (2011-12) and New Orleans Saints (2013-15). Ryan has also held assistant positions with the New England Patriots (2000-03), Buffalo Bills (2016) and Washington Football Team (2019).
In 2013, Ryan led a Saints' defensive unit that finished second in the NFL in net passing yards allowed (194.1) and fourth in both points (19.0) and total yards (305.7) permitted.
While leading the Cowboys' (2011-12) defensive unit, Ryan helped guide Pro Bowl OLB Demarcus Ware, who posted 10-plus sack seasons in both campaigns. Ware finished No. 2 in the league in sacks in 2011 with 19.5, the second most during his career. While with Cleveland in 2010, Ryan helped mold rookie CB Joe Haden, who finished tied for fifth in the NFL in interceptions (six), which also ranked second among first-year players.
Ryan's first NFL defensive coordinator role came with the Oakland Raiders (2004-08), where during that span, his units ranked sixth in pass defense (199.2). In 2006, three-time Pro Bowl CB Nnamdi Asomugha finished tied for third in the league in interceptions (eight). Additionally, under Ryan's guidance, DE Derrick Burgess twice earned Pro Bowl nods after posting consecutive seasons with 10-plus sacks (2005-06). Burgess recorded an NFL- and career-high 16 sacks in the 2005 campaign.
Prior to joining the Raiders, Ryan served as New England's linebackers coach (2000-03). He was part of a defense in 2003 that ranked first in both points allowed (14.9) and interceptions (29), also ranking fourth in run defense (89.6) and seventh in total defense (291.6). During Ryan's four years in New England, the team captured two Super Bowl titles (XXXVI and XXXVIII).
In his first NFL role as an assistant with Arizona (1994), Ryan was the position coach for Hall of Fame DB Aeneas Williams, who recorded an NFL-high 15 interceptions during the two seasons under Ryan. Williams' nine interceptions in 1994 tied for first in the NFL.
Ryan attended Southwestern Oklahoma State, where he played football alongside his twin brother, Rex. Rob was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2012. Rex was a longtime Ravens assistant (1999-2008), including serving as the team's defensive coordinator from 2005-08.
ROB RYAN COACHING BACKGROUND
|Year
|College/Pro Team
|Position
|1987
|Western Kentucky
|Defensive Assistant
|1988
|Ohio State
|Outside Linebackers
|1989-93
|Tennessee State
|RBs, LBs and Defensive Line
|1994-95
|Arizona Cardinals
|Defensive Backs
|1996
|Hutchinson (KS) CC
|Defensive Coordinator
|1997-99
|Oklahoma State
|Defensive Coordinator
|2000-03
|New England Patriots
|Linebackers
|2004-08
|Oakland Raiders
|Defensive Coordinator
|2009-10
|Cleveland Browns
|Defensive Coordinator
|2011-12
|Dallas Cowboys
|Defensive Coordinator
|2013-15
|New Orleans Saints
|Defensive Coordinator
|2016
|Buffalo Bills
|Assistant Head Coach/Defense
|2019
|Washington Football Team
|Inside Linebackers
|2021
|Baltimore Ravens
|Inside Linebackers
Anthony Weaver – Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach
Weaver enters his 12th season of coaching, including his 10th in the NFL. Following a seven-year NFL playing career along the defensive line – with his first four seasons in Baltimore (2002-05) and his last three in Houston (2006-08) – Weaver began coaching in 2010.
Weaver joined the Houston Texans in 2016 as the defensive line coach and was later promoted to defensive coordinator/defensive line coach in 2020. During the 2018 campaign, Houston received another standout season from All-Pro and Pro Bowl DE J.J. Watt, who along with DE/NT D.J. Reader, contributed to a stout run defense that led the NFL in opponent yards per rush (3.44) and yielded a franchise-low 1,323 rushing yards. Weaver also coached DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney to a third-straight Pro Bowl campaign in 2018, when he posted nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 21 quarterbacks hits.
Houston's defense produced 85 tackles for loss in 2017, ranking as the second most in single-season franchise history. The Texans also had 18 different players record at least a half-sack (second most in the NFL), and they tied for fifth in the league with four defensive touchdowns.
In 2016, the Texans produced the NFL's top-ranked defense (301.3 ypg allowed) for the first time in franchise history, winning their second-straight AFC South title. Houston also gave up the NFL's fewest first downs (17.0) and second-fewest net passing yards (201.6) per game.
In 2015, the second of Weaver's two-year stint as Cleveland's defensive line coach, he assisted in the development of rookie DTs Danny Shelton and Jamie Meder, as well as DE Desmond Bryant, who led the team with a career-high six sacks. Despite being hampered by injuries in 2014, Weaver's defensive line unit contributed to a defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in opponent passer rating (74.1) and finished tied for fourth in takeaways (29).
In 2013, Weaver served as defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills, where his unit accounted for 43 of the defense's 57 sacks. (The 57 sacks set a single-season franchise record and were the NFL's second most in 2013.) Buffalo was the NFL's only team to have three players – including DE Mario Williams (13), DT Kyle Williams (10.5) and DE Jerry Hughes (10) – record double-digit sacks that season. Additionally, DT Marcell Dareus posted a then-career-best 7.5 sacks, earning him – along with Mario and Kyle – Pro Bowl honors.
Weaver entered the collegiate ranks as a graduate assistant at Florida in 2010. After an additional year (2011) of working with the linebackers at North Texas, he joined the NFL ranks as an assistant defensive line coach for the New York Jets in 2012.
Drafted in the second round (52nd overall) by the Ravens in 2002, Weaver appeared in 103 career regular season games (98 starts) between Baltimore and Houston. He recorded 260 tackles, 15.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and three interceptions throughout his career.
A native of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weaver was a four-year starter at Notre Dame, where he earned All-America honors as a standout defensive end. He and his wife, Kristin, have two sons: Anthony Jr. and Justus.
ANTHONY WEAVER COACHING BACKGROUND
|Year
|College/Pro Team
|Position
|2010
|Florida
|Graduate Assistant
|2011
|North Texas
|Linebackers
|2012
|New York Jets
|Assistant Defensive Line
|2013
|Buffalo Bills
|Defensive Line
|2014-15
|Cleveland Browns
|Defensive Line
|2016-19
|Houston Texans
|Defensive Line
|2020
|Houston Texans
|Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line
|2021
|Baltimore Ravens
|Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line