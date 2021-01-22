Press Release: Ravens Coaching Staff Announcements 

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Friday that the team has hired Rob Ryan as inside linebackers coach and Anthony Weaver as run game coordinator/defensive line coach.

Harbaugh also noted that the Ravens are currently interviewing candidates for their defensive backs coaching position.

"Rob is a proven NFL coach who brings extensive experience to the Ravens," Harbaugh stated. "In addition to his passion for the game, he has an outstanding ability to connect with and teach players."

"Anthony is highly regarded throughout the NFL," Harbaugh added. "As a former Ravens' draft pick who made significant contributions while playing here, he understands the culture of our organization and the standard to which Baltimore defense is held."

Rob Ryan – Inside Linebackers Coach

Ryan, 58, is a 31-year coaching veteran who most recently served in the same role for the Washington Football Team in 2019. The 2021 season will commence Ryan's 21st season of NFL coaching.

Beginning his coaching career at the collegiate level, Ryan first entered the NFL in 1994 as a defensive backs coach with the Arizona Cardinals, under his father Buddy Ryan. He previously served as defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders (2004-08), Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Dallas Cowboys (2011-12) and New Orleans Saints (2013-15). Ryan has also held assistant positions with the New England Patriots (2000-03), Buffalo Bills (2016) and Washington Football Team (2019).

In 2013, Ryan led a Saints' defensive unit that finished second in the NFL in net passing yards allowed (194.1) and fourth in both points (19.0) and total yards (305.7) permitted.

While leading the Cowboys' (2011-12) defensive unit, Ryan helped guide Pro Bowl OLB Demarcus Ware, who posted 10-plus sack seasons in both campaigns. Ware finished No. 2 in the league in sacks in 2011 with 19.5, the second most during his career. While with Cleveland in 2010, Ryan helped mold rookie CB Joe Haden, who finished tied for fifth in the NFL in interceptions (six), which also ranked second among first-year players.

Ryan's first NFL defensive coordinator role came with the Oakland Raiders (2004-08), where during that span, his units ranked sixth in pass defense (199.2). In 2006, three-time Pro Bowl CB Nnamdi Asomugha finished tied for third in the league in interceptions (eight). Additionally, under Ryan's guidance, DE Derrick Burgess twice earned Pro Bowl nods after posting consecutive seasons with 10-plus sacks (2005-06). Burgess recorded an NFL- and career-high 16 sacks in the 2005 campaign.

Prior to joining the Raiders, Ryan served as New England's linebackers coach (2000-03). He was part of a defense in 2003 that ranked first in both points allowed (14.9) and interceptions (29), also ranking fourth in run defense (89.6) and seventh in total defense (291.6). During Ryan's four years in New England, the team captured two Super Bowl titles (XXXVI and XXXVIII).

In his first NFL role as an assistant with Arizona (1994), Ryan was the position coach for Hall of Fame DB Aeneas Williams, who recorded an NFL-high 15 interceptions during the two seasons under Ryan. Williams' nine interceptions in 1994 tied for first in the NFL.

Ryan attended Southwestern Oklahoma State, where he played football alongside his twin brother, Rex. Rob was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2012. Rex was a longtime Ravens assistant (1999-2008), including serving as the team's defensive coordinator from 2005-08.