Press Release: Ravens Divisional Playoff Game Tickets

Jan 02, 2024 at 12:05 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

This Friday (Jan. 5) at 10 a.m., tickets for the Baltimore Ravens' Divisional Round playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium will go on sale to the public. The game will be played on either Saturday, Jan. 20 or Sunday, Jan. 21.

Tickets can be purchased at**Baltimoreravens.com/playofftickets**.

"It's incredible to clinch the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed and homefield advantage throughout the postseason," Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman stated. "It's easy to sense just how excited our fans are for playoff football in Baltimore. Our team is clearly locked in, so we can't wait to see what the next several weeks have in store."

