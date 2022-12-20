Press Release: Ravens-Falcons Gameday Information

Below is a list of information pertaining to Saturday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons game at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff), presented by official gameday sponsor CSX. This game marks the Ravens' annual "Day of Champions" recognition, when every 2022 Maryland high school state championship football team will be honored on-field, and the Ravens 2022 High School Coach of the Year will be announced.

Gate Giveaways

Upon leaving the stadium once the game has ended, all fans will receive a Ravens poster, which is the fourth and final in a series of specially-designed poster giveaways to celebrate the 2022 season.

Player Introductions

Players from each 2022 Maryland high school championship-winning football team will form an on-field gauntlet for the Ravens to run through during introductions.

National Anthem & Flyover

Baltimore native Jami Saval will sing the national anthem. Additionally, one Black Hawk and two Chinook helicopters from the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade of the Maryland National Guard will conduct a flyover.

Honorary Captain

Walker Zimmerman, who recently competed in the World Cup as a member of the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team, is the game's honorary captain. A two-time MLS Defender of the Year honoree, Zimmerman also plays for Nashville SC.

Ravens Legend of the Game

Former Ravens punter and current special teams consultant Sam Koch will serve as the Legend of the Game.

Halftime Performance & Ceremony

Baltimore's Marching Ravens will perform a special holiday show, and the Ravens 2022 High School Coach of the Year will be announced. All coaches who won Coach of the Week honors during the season will be honored on-field at this time.

In-Game Recognitions

Baltimore Orioles legend and Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Brooks Robinson will be honored during a quarter break. Additionally, American professional motorsports competitor and stunt performer Travis Pastrana will be recognized during a quarter break. Pastrana will also join the Ravens Pre-Game Live set for an interview. Fans can watch the show on the Ravens' official Facebook page and YouTube channel, BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens Mobile app and the Ravens TV app on Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.

Inspire Change Initiative