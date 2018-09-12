Press Release: Ravens Foundation, Inc. Announces New Charitable Partnerships

RAVENS FOUNDATION, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW CHARITABLE PARTNERSHIPS

The Ravens Foundation, Inc. has formed two new partnerships with charitable organizations to further expand its dedication and commitment to the Baltimore community. Leveling the Playing Field, which allows underprivileged youth the opportunity to play sports through equipment donations, and Next One Up, a nonprofit that helps transform the academic, athletic and social well-being of young men in Baltimore City, will serve as the foundation's newest charitable partners. Beginning in 2018, the Ravens Foundation committed multi-year grants to each organization, totaling over $300,000.

Leveling the Playing Field

After working as an equipment manager in college, Max Levitt saw the unnecessary waste that was occurring with teams' unused sporting equipment. Setting out to make a change, Levitt founded Leveling the Playing Field with the goal of putting excess equipment in the hands of underprivileged youth who needed it in order to play. As the program grew, Levitt realized that an even bigger benefit for organizations receiving these donations was that they could reallocate their budgeted equipment funds towards other aspects of their programs. This enabled teams to lower registration fees, and helped provide after-school transportation and food and beverages for the student-athletes.

"We are thrilled to have the support of such a community-minded organization to further our efforts and ensure that every child in Baltimore has the opportunity to participate in youth sports," Levitt stated. "We look forward to working with the Ravens and their supporters to collect used sporting equipment and attract volunteers of all ages to help us make a meaningful difference in the community."

Next One Up

In 2009, Matt Hanna founded Next One Up in an effort to engage 'high-risk' middle and high school students by providing them long-term mentoring and coaching on the field and in the classroom. The organization works tirelessly to ensure that its participants find a high school where they can thrive and receive the necessary education to successfully graduate and develop a clear path to college or a professional career.

"Next One Up has been quietly shifting outcomes for young men in Baltimore City for over a decade, and to be recognized by an organization like the Ravens has us all very excited," Hanna stated. "I am certain that our mission and approach to educating and advancing young men in Baltimore City will resonate with both players and staff at the Ravens. We are beyond grateful to be a part of this amazing organization."

Established in 2001, the Ravens Foundation serves as a separate nonprofit entity of the team's community outreach efforts. In addition to appearances and in-kind donations, the foundation affords support to Baltimore area nonprofit organizations.

In addition to its charitable partners, the Ravens Foundation provides local community support through other programs such as the Ravens Youth Football Grant, Ravens Scholarship Program and PLAY 60 Grant. Leveling the Playing Field and Next One Up join other Baltimore-based programs, including Athletes Serving Athletes, Playworks Maryland and Reading Partners, as official charitable partners of the Ravens Foundation.

The Ravens Foundation, Inc. is committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in the Baltimore area, as well as other parts of the state of Maryland. The foundation focuses on programs that help youth, and in some cases their families, with various needs, including housing, hunger, education, athletics and mentoring.