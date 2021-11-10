Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

RAVENS HIGH SCHOOL COACH OF THE WEEK

Quinten Jones, varsity head football coach of the North County Knights (Glen Burnie, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 25th year of existence, Jones is the tenth and final recipient of the award in 2021.

Last Friday (11/5), North County (3-6) defeated the Annapolis Panthers (Annapolis, Md.), 35-21, in the first round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) state football tournament. Entering the contest as the 4A East Region sixth seed, the Knights traveled to the third-seeded Panthers and trailed 14-7 at halftime. After trading touchdowns in the third quarter, North County scored 21 unanswered points behind rushing touchdowns from sophomore QB Darius Burley to earn the victory.

Jones, a 2008 North County alum, is in his fifth year leading the Anne Arundel County program.

"Annapolis is a very talented football team, so we knew we were facing an uphill battle last Friday," Jones stated. "Our mindset was to eliminate mistakes we made when we played them last time, and we knew if we came out to play our brand of football, we'd be successful. I take my hat off to our staff and our boys for their mindset and work throughout the game."

North County visits the second seed Old Mill Patriots (Millersville, Md.) this Friday (11/12) at 5 p.m. for a chance to advance to the MPSSAA 4A State Quarterfinals. The Knights last defeated Old Mill in 2008.

Throughout this season, the Ravens honored 10 high school coaches who made significant impacts on their student-athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner received a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Rams game (1/2/22) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.