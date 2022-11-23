Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Kyle Schmitt, varsity head football coach of the Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers (Severn, MD), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Schmitt is the 10th and final recipient of the award in 2022.

Last Friday (11/18), the Cavaliers defeated the Calvert Hall Cardinals (Towson, MD), 34-10, to win the school's first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association "A" Conference football championship.

Racing to a 7-0 advantage on the game's opening possession with a 23-yard touchdown toss from sophomore QB Malik Washington to senior WR Max Moss, the Cavaliers took a 14-3 lead into halftime. Leading 27-10 in the fourth quarter, Washington again connected with Moss from 33 yards out for the final scoring play of the game.

"We had a really good group of kids this year who came together after some disappointment in the playoffs last season," Schmitt stated. "This group of kids showed a lot of resolve, and last Friday was the exclamation point on a really good season."

Schmitt, who has led the Cavaliers program for the past 10 years, has previously earned Coach of the Week honors at both Spalding and Atholton High School (Columbia, MD).

"Spalding is a place you come to and don't ever want to leave because of the people who are here," said Schmitt. "From the previous administration of president Kathy Mahar and athletic director Jeff Parsons to the current leaders with president Brian Kohler and athletic director Jon Mellinger, it's a special place. And I have been fortunate to come to a program with a great foundation that was built by former head coach, Mike Whittles."

Throughout this season, the Ravens honored 10 high school coaches who made significant impacts on their student-athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Falcons game (12/24) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.