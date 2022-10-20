Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Darrell Alt, varsity head football coach of the Green Street Academy Chargers (Baltimore, MD), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Alt is the seventh recipient of the award in 2022.

Last Friday (10/14), the Chargers defeated the Severn Admirals (Severna Park, MD), 20-18. Playing host to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association school, Green Street took at 14-6 lead into halftime behind senior QB Tyreeh Harris' 20-yard touchdown run and a 25-yard touchdown reception from junior WR Keon'tae Taylor.

After the Admirals cut the lead to two points in the second half, the Chargers defense denied a two-point conversion attempt to secure the victory for the Baltimore City school and improving their record to 4-2 on the year.

"I was very proud of our players for stepping up to overcome some key injuries and get the win over a much-improved Severn team," Alt stated. "Our kids did a great job throughout the game, and we were able to make one more play than they did. It was really a tremendous team effort last Friday."

This week, Green Street hosts the SEED School of Maryland (Baltimore, MD) on Friday (10/21) for a 4 p.m. kickoff. In their last matchup in 2021, the Chargers defeated the Sabers, 42-0.

Throughout this season, the Ravens will honor nine high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student-athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Falcons game (12/24) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.