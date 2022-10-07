Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Larry Hurd, Jr., varsity head football coach of the Walter Johnson Wildcats (Bethesda, MD), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Hurd is the fifth recipient of the award in 2022.

Last Friday (9/30), the Wildcats defeated the Northwest Jaguars, 10-7, for their first victory over their Montgomery County foe since 2009. Leading 3-0 in the fourth quarter, Walter Johnson secured the winning score on a 48-yard rushing touchdown from senior RB Elijah Barringtine. The result improves the Wildcats record to 4-1 on the season.

"We wanted to run the football going into the game, and we accomplished that," Hurd Jr. stated. "We got Elijah back on the offensive side of the ball Friday night, and he delivered with 24 rushes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, this season, we've been able to make teams one dimensional by only giving up 37 rushing yards per game, and we hope to continue to do that throughout the year."

"This is my fifth year at Walter Johnson, and I've found it to be one of the best places I've ever been," Hurd Jr. added. "We have kids who want to compete, great student-athletes and great support from the administration and athletic department."

This week, Walter Johnson travels to the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (Bethesda, MD) on Friday (10/7) for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. The Wildcats look to extend their five-game winning streak over the Barons.

Throughout this season, the Ravens will honor nine high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student-athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Falcons game (12/24) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.