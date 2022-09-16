Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Chris Bassler, varsity head football coach of the Westminster Owls (Westminster, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Bassler is the second recipient of the award in 2022. Bassler previously earned Coach of the Week honors in 2019.

Traveling to Frederick County last Friday (9/9) to battle the Linganore Lancers (Frederick, Md.), the visiting Owls raced to a 27-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. After trading touchdowns in the second frame, Westminster entered the third quarter ahead by 20 points. The Lancers' comeback effort was thwarted in the fourth quarter when Owls junior QB Kyrece Walker ran in a 10-yard touchdown score – his sixth touchdown of the game – to secure the 44-28 victory.

The win against Linganore marks Westminster's first victory over the Lancers since 2012.

"Since the offseason, our theme for this season has been 'Start Fast,'" Bassler stated. "We wanted to start the year fast and start games fast, and the kids have really bought into that as we've been able to jump in front during both games so far this year."

"It was great to see us get up early on a quality team like Linganore, but what I'm most proud of the team for is how we were able to withstand some punches from them and respond at the end of the game to finish strong," Bassler added.

Westminster hosts the South Carroll Cavaliers (Sykesville, Md.) this Friday (9/16) at 7 p.m. The matchup marks the Owls first Carroll County contest of the season, as Westminster looks to avenge last year's 16-7 loss to the Cavaliers.

Throughout this season, the Ravens will honor nine high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student-athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Falcons game (12/24) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.