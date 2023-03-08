Press Release: Ravens Hire Chuck Smith As Outside Linebackers Coach

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Chuck Smith has been named the team's outside linebackers coach.

Smith, a former NFL defensive end (1992-2000), joins the Ravens' coaching staff with over 20 years of experience developing and operating a pass rush training program that has been utilized by many professional and collegiate players and coaches. He has regularly worked with draft eligible prospects and served as a training camp consultant for several NFL teams, including the Ravens in 2008.

"Chuck is a proven and highly-respected pass rush coach who many pro and collegiate players have sought guidance from," Harbaugh stated. "He brings unique insight, experience and passion to the Ravens, and we're confident that he'll have a great impact on our outside linebackers group."

Smith also served as the New York Jets' pass rush specialist in 2009, the University of Tennessee's defensive line coach in 2010 and the Cincinnati Bengals' Bill Walsh Coaching Fellow during their 2015 OTAs and training camp.

Playing a key role at OLB Von Miller's annual Pass Rush Summit, Smith directed field drills and hosted the event's live virtual film session. The summit's 2022 attendees included DT Calais Campbell, DE Maxx Crosby, DE Dee Ford, OLB Justin Houston, DE Chandler Jones, DE Cameron Jordan and DE George Karlaftis. Smith has also trained DT Aaron Donald, DE Carlos Dunlap, DT Albert Haynesworth, DE Robert Mathis and DE Osi Umenyiora.

Following a decorated collegiate career at Tennessee, Smith became a second-round draft pick (51st overall) of the Atlanta Falcons in 1992. He spent eight years (1992-99) with Atlanta and one year (2000) with the Carolina Panthers, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl XXXIII in 1998. Appearing in 125 games (89 starts) during his career, Smith tallied 322 tackles, 58.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns (one INT and one via fumble recovery). The three-time NFC Defensive Player of the Week and 1997 second-team All-Pro once produced a five-sack game and ranks third on the Falcons' all-time sacks chart.

Smith played collegiately at Tennessee (1990-91), where his team won the 1990 SEC Championship and defeated Virginia in the Sugar Bowl. He was named a unanimous 1991 All-Conference performer after leading the SEC in sacks as a senior for the Fiesta Bowl-bound Volunteers. Smith was also named MVP of the Senior Bowl following that season. Prior to earning a scholarship at Tennessee, Smith played two years (1988-89) of junior college football at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and was later inducted into the National Junior College Hall of Fame. The Athens, Ga., native, prepped at Clarke Central HS and is a member of the Athens Hall of Fame.