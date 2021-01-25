Press Release: Ravens Hire D'Anton Lynn as Defensive Backs Coach

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Sunday that the team has hired D'Anton Lynn as defensive backs coach. Lynn will serve under Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale and pass defense coordinator Chris Hewitt.

"D'Anton is a smart and detail-oriented coach who is passionate about helping players succeed," Harbaugh stated. "Coaching is in his blood, and I believe he'll be a strong addition to our defensive staff."

Lynn, 31, is a six-year coaching veteran who most recently served as the Houston Texans' secondary coach in 2020. He spent the past three seasons (2018-20) working with the Texans' secondary after holding posts as a defensive assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers (2017) and Buffalo Bills (2015-16). Lynn earned his NFL start in the New York Jets' scouting department in 2013 before transitioning to a seasonal coaching intern with the team in 2014.

Lynn was part of a Texans' staff that helped guide the team to consecutive AFC South division titles in 2018-19. In 2018, Houston's defense finished tied for fourth in points allowed per game (19.8) and tied for ninth in interceptions (15). Additionally, their franchise-record +13 turnover differential ranked second in the NFL.

As an assistant with the Chargers in 2017, Lynn served under his father, Anthony, working primarily with the linebackers group. Los Angeles allowed the third-fewest points per game (17.0), tied for fifth in sacks (43) and was sixth in takeaways (27). The Chargers also posted the NFL's No. 1 red zone defense (36.1%).

While with Buffalo (2015-16), Lynn worked with a defensive staff that helped the team finish eighth in pass defense during that span (236.1 ypg). In 2016, the Bills ranked fourth in both passing touchdowns allowed (19) and in opponent completion percentage (59.9). In 2015, Buffalo produced the NFL's most passes defensed (93, tied), registered the third-lowest completion percentage (57.6%) and tied for sixth in interceptions (17).

Lynn is the son of former Chargers head coach and current Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. A native of Plano, Texas, D'Anton played cornerback at Penn State (2008-11) and was a three-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. He was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2012 before joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 2013.