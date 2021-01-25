Press Release: Ravens Hire D'Anton Lynn as Defensive Backs Coach

Jan 24, 2021 at 09:29 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Sunday that the team has hired D'Anton Lynn as defensive backs coach. Lynn will serve under Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale and pass defense coordinator Chris Hewitt.  

"D'Anton is a smart and detail-oriented coach who is passionate about helping players succeed," Harbaugh stated. "Coaching is in his blood, and I believe he'll be a strong addition to our defensive staff."

Lynn, 31, is a six-year coaching veteran who most recently served as the Houston Texans' secondary coach in 2020. He spent the past three seasons (2018-20) working with the Texans' secondary after holding posts as a defensive assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers (2017) and Buffalo Bills (2015-16). Lynn earned his NFL start in the New York Jets' scouting department in 2013 before transitioning to a seasonal coaching intern with the team in 2014.

Lynn was part of a Texans' staff that helped guide the team to consecutive AFC South division titles in 2018-19. In 2018, Houston's defense finished tied for fourth in points allowed per game (19.8) and tied for ninth in interceptions (15). Additionally, their franchise-record +13 turnover differential ranked second in the NFL.

As an assistant with the Chargers in 2017, Lynn served under his father, Anthony, working primarily with the linebackers group. Los Angeles allowed the third-fewest points per game (17.0), tied for fifth in sacks (43) and was sixth in takeaways (27). The Chargers also posted the NFL's No. 1 red zone defense (36.1%).

While with Buffalo (2015-16), Lynn worked with a defensive staff that helped the team finish eighth in pass defense during that span (236.1 ypg). In 2016, the Bills ranked fourth in both passing touchdowns allowed (19) and in opponent completion percentage (59.9). In 2015, Buffalo produced the NFL's most passes defensed (93, tied), registered the third-lowest completion percentage (57.6%) and tied for sixth in interceptions (17).

Lynn is the son of former Chargers head coach and current Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. A native of Plano, Texas, D'Anton played cornerback at Penn State (2008-11) and was a three-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. He was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2012 before joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 2013.

D'ANTON LYNN COACHING BACKGROUND

Table inside Article
Years College/Pro Team Position
2014 New York Jets Seasonal Coaching Intern
2015-16 Buffalo Bills Defensive Assistant
2017 Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Assistant
2018-19 Houston Texans Assistant Secondary
2020 Houston Texans Secondary
2021 Baltimore Ravens Defensive Backs

Related Content

news

Press Release: Ravens Coaching Staff Announcements 

news

Ravens Commit $500,000 for New Destination Playground

The new playground at Northwest Regional Park in Owings Mills will feature a wheelchair accessible rubberized surface, as well as features for children of all ages, including a timed 40-yard dash.
news

Press Release: Ravens Playoff Activities for Divisional Round

news

Press Release: Ravens Kick Off Playoff Run 

As Baltimore Ravens players and coaches prepare for their Wild Card playoff game, the rest of the organization will provide several safe, COVID-compliant opportunities for fans to celebrate the team's ninth trip to the postseason in the last 13 years.
news

The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation and Ravens Announce $5 Million Donation

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Baltimore Ravens have combined to donate $5 million to assist vital programs supported by Catholic Charities from more than 200 locations in Baltimore City and nine Maryland counties. 
news

Press Release: 2020 Pro Bowl Ravens

news

Press Release: Statement from Ravens CB Marcus Peters

news

Press Release: Bradley Bozeman Named Ravens' Nominee For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide

news

Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

news

Press Release: Ravens Injury Report Announcements 

news

Press Release: Statement from the Baltimore Ravens

Advertising